Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, JK Cement, ICRA, YES Bank, Poonawala Group & more to report earnings on July 20

Q1 results today on July 20: At least nine companies are set to announce their FY25 first quarter (Q1) financial results today, on Saturday, July 20.

The Q1FY25 earnings season started from July 8 and prominent companies are among those set to declare their Q1 results this week. A host of other prominent companies will release their earnings reports in the coming weeks.

Covering various sectors, the Q1FY25 earnings reports are expected to have a significant impact on stock movements in the BSE and NSE, and offer insights into the broader economic landscape.

Indian markets ended the week on July 19. Nifty 50 closed at 24,530 points, Sensex at 80,604 points. IT stocks led the rally with Nifty IT index reaching a new high of 40,682 points. Infosys reported strong results, fueling optimism in the sector.

Companies to post Q1 results today — July 20 Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, Poonawala Fincorp, RBL Bank, Newton Technologies, Can Fin Homes, ICRA, and Rossari Biotech are among the nine companies expected to report their Q1FY25 earnings reports today, on July 20.

Market Watch Ahead Profit-booking ahead of key corporate earnings and the budget next week dragged down benchmark indices the most in a month-and-a-half on Friday. Fear gauge India Vix rose to the highest level in over a month.

The Nifty fell 1.09% to 24,530.9 while the Sensex pulled back from the 81,000 mark 0.9% to 80,604.65. Both indices hit fresh record highs – 24,854.8 and 81,587.76-at opening before pulling back and closing marginally off their lows. Broader markets fell twice as much.