Q1 results today: LIC, Titan, BSE, HPCL among companies to announce earnings on August 7 | Check full list here

Q1 results 2025: As the earnings season continues, nearly 250 companies will declaring their first quarter financial results today, Thursday, August 7, as per BSE Calendar. So far, more than 1000 companies have already declared their June quarter results so far.

Several marquee companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Titan, BSE, Hindustan Petroleum are all set to report their quarterly results for the period ending on June 30, 2025.

“ We remain cautious in the near term as we approach the midpoint of Q1FY26 earnings season, with results so far reflecting pedestrian earnings growth. Uncertainty around the US economy and lack of visibility on tariffs and trade add to the weakness. Valuation support has diminished, and we expect the market to stay flat-to-weak until there are clear signs of monetary policy transmission and growth recovery. However, we remain confident in an earnings rebound in H2FY26 and maintain a positive stance on the markets in the medium term,” said brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services in its report named India Strategy Weekly IdeaMetrics.

Q1 results 2025 today - August 7 Titan Company, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Cummins India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, BSE, General Insurance Corporation of India, Kalyan Jewellers India, Page Industries, Linde India, Max Financial Services, Biocon, 3M India, Global Health, The Ramco Cements, NBCC (India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sai Life Sciences, Caplin Point Laboratories, Bajaj Electricals, and MMTC, among others.