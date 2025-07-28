Q1 Results Today LIVE Updates: Defence firm BEL’s net profit seen up 23%, revenue growth at 15% YoY on strong orderbook

Q1 Results Today LIVE Updates: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), the state-run defence equipment manufacturer, is set to announce its Q1 results today. The board of directors of BEL is scheduled to meet today, 28 July 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

BEL Q1 Results Preview

BEL is expected to report steady Q1 results today, led by a strong order book and continued focus of the government on manufacturing defence equipment domestically under the Make-in-India initiative.

BEL net profit in Q1FY26 is estimated to grow 23% year-on-year (YoY), while the PSU defence company’s revenue growth is expected to be 15% YoY, led by healthy execution of the outstanding order book of ₹7,170 crore, according to Nomura estimates. It expects order inflows of ₹7,350 crore, thereby growing by 48% YoY on the low base of Q1FY25.

Further, EBITDA is expected to grow 27% YoY primarily led by a 155 bps expansion in gross margin due to softer raw material prices. Going ahead, analysts expect key things to watch out for in BEL Q1 results today include, order inflow prospects, update on QRSAM contracts and emergency procurement.

BEL share price traded lower ahead of Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our Q1 Results Live Blog for the latest updates on BEL Q1 results.