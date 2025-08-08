Q1 results today: State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Voltas, Grasim Industries, others will announce earnings on August 8

Q1 results today: Several companies such as State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Mannapuram Finance, Grasim Industries and others will report their financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, according to BSE calendar.

Q1 results today Companies including State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Siemens, Info Edge India, Voltas, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Wockhardt, KIOCL, PTC Industries, Manappuram Finance, PG Electroplast, Poly Medicure, Concord Biotech, Fine Organics Industries, Afcons Infrastructure, IFCI, DOMS Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Genus Power Infrastructures, Lemon Tree Hotels, Star Cement, RHI Magnesita India, Jai Balaji Industries, Power Mech Projects, Shipping Corporation of India , JK Tyre and Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, Banco Products (India), Diamond Power Infrastructure, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores will declare earnings today.

Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Max Estates Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Foods, Puravankara, Sharda Motor Industries, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Infibeam Avenues, Camlin Fine Sciences, Cupid, Ceigall India, Sequent Scientific, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals , Network People Services Technologies, Ramky Infrastructure , Zota Health Care, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, The Bombay Dyeing Co., S H Kelkar & Company, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels , Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Saksoft, Elcid Investments, Bajel Projects, Universal Cables, DCW and Venkys will announce quarterly results on August 8.

Other companies expected to announce earnings are Pix Transmissions, Fusion Finance, Mangalam Cement, Associated Alcohol and Breweries, Vindhya Telelink, Mukand, Hi-Tech Pipes, Syncom Formulations, Antony Waste Handling Cell, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Centrum Capital, NIIT, Excel Industries, Satin Creditcare Network, Yatra Online, Jaykay Enterprises, Uniparts India, Suraksha Diagnostic, Salzer Electronics, Ramco System, Hariom Pipe Industries, ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd, TGV Sraac, Concord Enviro Systems.

