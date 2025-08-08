Q1 results today: State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Voltas, Grasim Industries, others will announce earnings on August 8

Q1 results today: Several companies such as State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Mannapuram Finance, Grasim Industries and others will report their financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, according to BSE calendar.
Companies including State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Siemens, Info Edge India, Voltas, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Wockhardt, KIOCL, PTC Industries, Manappuram Finance, PG Electroplast, Poly Medicure, Concord Biotech, Fine Organics Industries, Afcons Infrastructure, IFCI, DOMS Industries, Action Construction Equipment, Genus Power Infrastructures, Lemon Tree Hotels, Star Cement, RHI Magnesita India, Jai Balaji Industries, Power Mech Projects, Shipping Corporation of India , JK Tyre and Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, Banco Products (India), Diamond Power Infrastructure, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores will declare earnings today.
Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Max Estates Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Foods, Puravankara, Sharda Motor Industries, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Infibeam Avenues, Camlin Fine Sciences, Cupid, Ceigall India, Sequent Scientific, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals , Network People Services Technologies, Ramky Infrastructure , Zota Health Care, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, The Bombay Dyeing Co., S H Kelkar & Company, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels , Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Saksoft, Elcid Investments, Bajel Projects, Universal Cables, DCW and Venkys will announce quarterly results on August 8.
Other companies expected to announce earnings are Pix Transmissions, Fusion Finance, Mangalam Cement, Associated Alcohol and Breweries, Vindhya Telelink, Mukand, Hi-Tech Pipes, Syncom Formulations, Antony Waste Handling Cell, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Centrum Capital, NIIT, Excel Industries, Satin Creditcare Network, Yatra Online, Jaykay Enterprises, Uniparts India, Suraksha Diagnostic, Salzer Electronics, Ramco System, Hariom Pipe Industries, ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd, TGV Sraac, Concord Enviro Systems.
A B Infrabuild, Mamata Machinery, Kokuyo Camlin, Kuantum Papers, Kross, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation, Crest Ventures, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Stallion India Fluorochemicals , NCL Industries, Xchanging, Solutions, Indokem, Anuh Pharma, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Megasoft, PAKKA, Ambika Cotton Mills, Synergy Green Industries, S Chand and Company Limited, Gloster, Sical Logistics, Hindustan Composites, MMP Industries, Niyogin Fintech Ltd, Iris Clothings, Mahamaya Steel Industries, TPL Plastech, RDB Real Estate Constructions , Nikhil Adhesives, Commercial Syn Bags, Pavna Industries, Valiant Laboratories, Sinclairs Hotels, Captain Polyplast, Vishal Fabrics, HP Adhesives, Singer India, Inspirisys Solutions, Batliboi, Pasupati Acrylon, Mangalam Organics, Harrisons Malyalam, Geekay Wires, Brady and Morris Engineering Company, PPAP Automotive, Multibase India and Sahyadri Industries will declare earnings today.
