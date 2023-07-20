Q1 results today: After three Indian IT major — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS0, HCL Technologies and Wipro, fourth IT giant Infosys is going to declares its Q1 results 2023 on Thursday. As per the company release, Infosys results for Q1FY24 may get announced by 3:45 PM followed by press conference and earnings call at 4:30 PM and 6:00 PM respectively. As per Dalal Street estimates, the Indian IT major is expected to report soft margins and muted revenue growth, but it is expected to report better revenue growth than TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that one should judge Infosys Q1FY24 results by looking at the company's performance on three fronts — margins, attrition and order book inflows.

