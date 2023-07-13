Q1 results today: Quarterly results are one of the prominent events that stock market observers and investors remain highly vigilant because it gives them concrete fundamental cue about the financial condition of the listed entity. Company results also indicate about the future growth prospects duuring management guidance. So, those who are eagerly waiting for the Q1 results today, they are advised to remain equally vigilant about the management guidance that will be happening in next one to two days.

After announcement of first quarter results of TCS and HCL Technologies, Indian stock market is awaiting for the quarterly earnings of another IT major Wipro for the financial year 2023-24. Wipro Ltd is set to declare Q1 results 2023 today but there are some more company results expected today and one should remain vigilant about them as well. Other than Wipro Ltd that is going to declare Q1 results today for first quarter of the current fiscal are Federal Bank, Angel One, Bhansali Engineering, Sterling Wilson, Tata Metaliks, Unitech, etc.

In Q4FY23, Wipro posted a mixed performance in terms of profitability for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The IT giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, which was a couple of crores lower than a profit of ₹3,087.3 crore a year ago same period. However, Q4 PAT inched up by 0.71 per cent from ₹3,052.9 crore in the preceding quarter. These profits were attributable to the owners of the company.

In fourth quarter of the previous financial year, Federal Bank's consolidated net profit jumped by 62.4 per cent to ₹953.91 crore in comparison to the same quarter last year. During January to March 2023 quarter, the private sector bank posted a consolidated total revenue of ₹5,780.78 crore, up 38.6 per cent from ₹4,170.55 in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

On Wednesday IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd declared its Q1 results for the current financial year. In Q1FY24, TCS reported 16.84 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) to ₹11,074 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹9,478 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal. On sequential-basis, the consolidated net profit of TCS was down 2.8 per cent.

HCL Tech declared its its April-June quarter results on Wednesday, reporting a further decline in its attrition rate to 16.3 per cent from 19.5 per cent in the preceding March quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's total headcount as of June 2023 was 2,23,438, down by 2,506 on a sequential-basis.