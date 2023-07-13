Q1 results today: Wipro, Federal Bank, Unitech, others to declare Q1FY24 earnings on Thursday — July 132 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Wipro to announce Q1 results today, along with other companies, which include Federal Bank, Unitech, Angel One, Bhansali Engineering, Tata Metaliks, Sterling Wilson, etc
Q1 results today: Quarterly results are one of the prominent events that stock market observers and investors remain highly vigilant because it gives them concrete fundamental cue about the financial condition of the listed entity. Company results also indicate about the future growth prospects duuring management guidance. So, those who are eagerly waiting for the Q1 results today, they are advised to remain equally vigilant about the management guidance that will be happening in next one to two days.
