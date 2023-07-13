After announcement of first quarter results of TCS and HCL Technologies, Indian stock market is awaiting for the quarterly earnings of another IT major Wipro for the financial year 2023-24. Wipro Ltd is set to declare Q1 results 2023 today but there are some more company results expected today and one should remain vigilant about them as well. Other than Wipro Ltd that is going to declare Q1 results today for first quarter of the current fiscal are Federal Bank, Angel One, Bhansali Engineering, Sterling Wilson, Tata Metaliks, Unitech, etc.