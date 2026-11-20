Mumbai: Most of India’s marquee stock market investors made gains in the September quarter, yet their combined disclosed holdings shed nearly ₹16,800 crore in value. The apparent contradiction tells a larger story: a fading market rally, uneven returns and the outsized impact of a few heavyweight portfolios.
A Mint analysis of data collated from Primeinfobase shows that 10 of the 16 marquee investors it tracked recorded gains in the value of their disclosed holdings in the September quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), down from 15 in the June quarter. Their median portfolio gain shrank to 4.4% from 18.1% a quarter ago.