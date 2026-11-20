The group's combined holdings fell 4%, or nearly ₹16,800 crore, to ₹4.07 trillion at the end of September from ₹4.24 trillion three months earlier. DMart retail chain founder Radhakishan Damani’s portfolio was the biggest drag on the aggregate. The value of his disclosed holdings fell 13.1% to about ₹1.69 trillion from ₹1.95 trillion at the end of June, erasing ₹25,615 crore. This accounted for about 42% of the 16 investors’ combined disclosed holdings, down from 46% at the end of June.