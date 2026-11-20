Mumbai: Most of India’s marquee stock market investors made gains in the September quarter, yet their combined disclosed holdings shed nearly ₹16,800 crore in value. The apparent contradiction tells a larger story: a fading market rally, uneven returns and the outsized impact of a few heavyweight portfolios.
Mumbai: Most of India’s marquee stock market investors made gains in the September quarter, yet their combined disclosed holdings shed nearly ₹16,800 crore in value. The apparent contradiction tells a larger story: a fading market rally, uneven returns and the outsized impact of a few heavyweight portfolios.
A Mint analysis of data collated from Primeinfobase shows that 10 of the 16 marquee investors it tracked recorded gains in the value of their disclosed holdings in the September quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), down from 15 in the June quarter. Their median portfolio gain shrank to 4.4% from 18.1% a quarter ago.
A Mint analysis of data collated from Primeinfobase shows that 10 of the 16 marquee investors it tracked recorded gains in the value of their disclosed holdings in the September quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), down from 15 in the June quarter. Their median portfolio gain shrank to 4.4% from 18.1% a quarter ago.
It was a sharp change from the June quarter, when easing crude oil prices and a rebound in small- and mid-cap stocks had lifted nearly all portfolios. By September, the momentum had faded, leaving fewer investors in the green and smaller gains for those who managed to stay ahead.
“Veteran investors’ higher exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks meant consolidation in those segments weighed on their portfolios,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities. “These stocks tend to be more volatile, making their performance particularly sensitive to shifts in market sentiment.”
The group's combined holdings fell 4%, or nearly ₹16,800 crore, to ₹4.07 trillion at the end of September from ₹4.24 trillion three months earlier. DMart retail chain founder Radhakishan Damani’s portfolio was the biggest drag on the aggregate. The value of his disclosed holdings fell 13.1% to about ₹1.69 trillion from ₹1.95 trillion at the end of June, erasing ₹25,615 crore. This accounted for about 42% of the 16 investors’ combined disclosed holdings, down from 46% at the end of June.
The analysis covers 16 marquee investors tracked by Primeinfobase, which identifies individuals who are public shareholders in listed companies and whose disclosed holdings across companies exceed ₹1,000 crore. Industrialists such as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, whose holdings are primarily classified as promoter stakes, do not qualify.
Damani and Sunil Kant Munjal feature among the 16 investors as they hold public stakes in other listed companies. The analysis tracks disclosed stakes of more than 1% in listed companies, valued at quarter-end prices. Changes in portfolio value, therefore, reflect both stock-price movements and changes in disclosed shareholdings.
Fading momentum
The divergence followed a strong June quarter rally in small-cap stocks. The BSE SmallCap index surged 29.1% during the quarter, while the BSE MidCap had gained 17.2%. Both outpaced the BSE LargeCap's 9% rise and the Nifty 50's 6.9% advance during the June quarter.
The momentum faded sharply in the September quarter. The BSE SmallCap gained just 3%, while the BSE MidCap fell 3.5%. Larger stocks also lost ground, with the BSE LargeCap declining 4.6% and the Nifty 50 dropping 5.2%.
Selling intensified in September, the quarter's last month, as foreign investors pulled out about ₹35,861 crore from Indian equities during the month, as per National Securities Depository Ltd data.
Rajesh Singla, chief executive and fund manager at Alpha AMC, pointed to the decline in the Nifty 50 during the month as another sign of weakening sentiment. “A 4.4% gain after 18.1% in June means the typical investor was still ahead, but the momentum was gone,” Singla said.
The slowdown produced mixed outcomes even among June's strongest performers. Ashish Dhawan, cofounder private equity firm ChrysCapital and philanthropist, and ace investor Ashish Kacholia had both seen the value of their disclosed stakes rise nearly 40% in the June quarter. In the following quarter, Kacholia's holdings rose 12.5% to ₹2,175 crore, while Dhawan's fell 9.4% to ₹2,462 crore.
Bucking the slowdown
Some investors continued to record strong gains despite the broader slowdown. The disclosed portfolio value of Mukul Agrawal, founder of Param Capital, rose 29.6% to ₹7,474 crore over the September quarter, accelerating from a 24.1% increase in June. Vanaja Sundar Iyer, founder of listed investment firm Twentyfirst Century Management Services, and investor Akash Bhanshali followed with gains of 16.2% and 15.5%, respectively.
The non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto Nirajkumar Bajaj recorded the largest increase in absolute rupee terms. His holdings, worth nearly ₹1.10 trillion at the end of June, rose 3.7% in the September quarter, adding ₹4,049 crore. That was more than twice Agrawal's gain of ₹1,709 crore.
Munjal, the only investor whose portfolio had declined in the June quarter, also recovered. His holdings rose 9% to ₹16,111 crore in the September quarter. Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprise and former joint managing director of Hero MotoCorp, had 95.8% of his disclosed portfolio invested in the automaker at the end of September.
Differences in investment styles help explain the divergence in performance, said Shantanu Awasthi, an independent financial markets and wealth management expert. Some investors favour blue chips, while others focus on smaller companies or move between sectors as opportunities change.
Post Q2 weakness
This marquee investor group's disclosed holdings remained under pressure in the weeks following the September quarter, although individual portfolios continued to move in different directions.
At 13 November prices, the group’s September-end holdings were worth ₹3.94 trillion, down 3.1%, or ₹12,542 crore, from their value at the end of the September quarter. Only seven of the 16 portfolios gained in value. The comparison holds shareholdings constant at September-end levels to capture the impact of stock-price movements alone.
Agrawal's September-end holdings were 4.4% less in value by 13 November, while Bhanshali's portfolio gained 7.4% to ₹9,307 crore.
Damani's September-end stakes were worth ₹15,953 crore less by 13 November.
For Alpha's Singla, sustaining portfolio gains will depend on whether company earnings justify stock valuations, with healthy margins, cash flows and enough orders to support future growth.