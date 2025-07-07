Q1 Update: Multibagger small-cap PC Jeweller surges 15% on 80% revenue growth, eyes debt-free status

Shares of small-cap jewellery firm PC Jeweller rallied nearly 15 percent in intra-day trade on Monday, July 7, continuing a sharp upward momentum after a 19 percent gain in the previous session. The surge came after the company reported an 80 percent year-on-year revenue growth for the April–June quarter (Q1FY26), driven by strong demand despite gold price volatility. With a multibagger return of 227 percent over the past year, the stock is back in investor focus.

In an exchange filing, PC Jeweller Ltd said it recorded around 80 percent standalone revenue growth in Q1FY26 compared to the same period last year. The company credited strong demand trends and operational efficiency for the robust performance, despite challenges such as fluctuating gold prices. It further reiterated its goal to become debt-free by the end of FY26.

The company also informed the exchanges that it had already reduced its outstanding debt by over 50 percent during FY25. In the current quarter alone, it has managed to trim down borrowings by another 7.5 percent. The management added that it is actively optimising operations across departments, with the effects already visible in its financial results. PC Jeweller expressed confidence in maintaining this momentum in the coming quarters as well.

PC Jeweller Q4FY25 Results Reflect Turnaround PC Jeweller had already signalled signs of a turnaround in the March 2025 quarter. The company reported a net profit of ₹95 crore in Q4FY25, a remarkable improvement from a net loss of ₹124 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA stood at ₹144 crore for the quarter, surging significantly from ₹10 crore a year earlier. Sales also rose sharply to ₹699 crore in Q4FY25, up from just ₹48 crore in Q4FY24.

This improvement underscores a significant recovery in operational performance and demand revival, setting the stage for a potential sustained earnings rebound. The company’s efforts in reducing debt and bolstering core margins appear to be bearing fruit.

PC Jeweller's Stock Price Trend PC Jeweller's stock rose 14.6 percent to touch an intra-day high of ₹19.15 on Monday. It is now just 3 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹19.60, which it last touched in December 2024. Meanwhile, the stock’s 52-week low of ₹5.10, hit in July 2024. The stock has given multibagger returns, soaring 227 percent in last 1 year.

In July 2025 alone, the stock has soared 35.5 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent dip in June. It had gained 2.4 percent in May but fell 6.4 percent in April. Prior to that, the stock rose 15.5 percent in March after posting sharp declines of 21.7 percent in February and 9 percent in January, reflecting a volatile but overall bullish trajectory.

