Q1FY24 result preview: Zomato, Nykaa, other new-age tech stocks may see decent revenue growth, improved EBITDA4 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:28 PM IST
The consumption slowdown seen in the March quarter continued in the June quarter in most B2C consumption categories due to sustained consumer inflation and its impact on disposable income as ‘return to office’ continues to be implemented across the country.
The new-age internet companies such as Zomato, Nykaa, Delhivery, among others are likely to see decent revenue growth with improvement in operational performance during the first quarter of FY24.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×