The new-age internet companies such as Zomato , Nykaa, Delhivery, among others are likely to see decent revenue growth with improvement in operational performance during the first quarter of FY24.

The strong growth trajectory seen in the B2B e-commerce space is likely to continue in Q1FY24 driven by market share gains from offline segments and penetration increase as small businesses explore means of increasing their digital footprint on both supply and demand sides, analysts said.

The consumption slowdown seen in the March quarter continued in the June quarter in most B2C consumption categories due to sustained consumer inflation and its impact on disposable income as ‘return to office’ continues to be implemented across the country.

However, according to ICICI Securities, online commerce seems to be faring better than offline.

“In our view, this trend was clearly visible in both ‘fashion’ and ‘consumer foodservice’. While most apparel retailers were struggling to grow in Q1FY24, Nykaa managed to grow its fashion revenues by 11% YoY. Similarly, Zomato’s GOV growth by 6.8% QoQ (9.2% YoY) in Q1FY24E is likely to outpace most QSRs on a like to like basis," ICICI Securities said in a report.

Both these data points indicate possible market share gains for online versus offline, which is in contrast to the trend that was playing out over the last 2-3 quarters.

Zomato: Zomato’s adjusted revenue growth is expected to be 10.2% QoQ and 47% YoY and overall adjusted EBITDA margin to improve to -3.9% as a proportion of adjusted revenue versus -7.2% in Q4FY23.

Its food delivery gross order value (GOV) is expected to grow 6.8% QoQ and 9.2% YoY in Q1FY24, broadly in line with management commentary.

“We think this was aided by increased participation from Zomato Gold members. We estimate marginal improvement in food AOV (0.8% QoQ), as we think higher cart sizes should more than compensate for lower blended delivery charges (-2% QoQ). We estimate food ordering contribution margin to expand by 50 bps QoQ led by restaurant take rate improvements," ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage estimates Hyperpure business (B2B) to grow 12% QoQ and Blinkit to grow 13.6% QoQ in Q1FY24 as both network density and reach improve.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent comapny of Nykaa, is expected to report revenue growth of 24.5% YoY, while its EBITDA may rise 86.1% YoY with EBITDA margin expansion of 198 bps YoY and 56 bps QoQ on account of scale efficiencies.

The brokerage firm believes Nykaa’s fashion segment slowing down compared to the beauty and personal care (BPC) category could limit gross margin improvement due to adverse mix. Moreover, EBITDA margin improvement in the near term could be lower than estimated earlier.

Delhivery: The company’s express parcel shipment volumes are likely to increase 19.6% YoY but remain flattish sequentially in Q1FY24 given a seasonally weak quarter. Steady improvement of 5% QoQ can be seen in Part Truckload Freight (PTL) volumes. Overall, revenue is expected to grow 4.2% QoQ and 11% YoY and adjusted EBITDA to rise 4.7x QoQ.

Nazara Technologies: The company’s revenue is expected to grow 33.8% YoY and 3.1% QoQ in Q1FY24 led by sustained strong growth in e-sports, gamified early learning and ad-tech segments. As per ICICI Securities, EBITDA margin may improve to 13.6% in Q1FY24 from 9.6% in Q4FY23 and overall EBITDA to grow 35% YoY.

IndiaMART InterMESH: As MSMEs continue to shift to digital platforms, ICICI Securities believes robust delivery by IndiaMart should continue. It estimates Q1FY24 revenue to grow 25.4% YoY led by 21.8% growth in collections. Subscriber additions are likely to be in the lower end of the company guidance of 8,000-9,000 additions per quarter.

EBITDA margin is likely to improve by 170 bps QoQ, while it may fall 230 bps YoY in Q1FY24. Overall, EBITDA is expected to grow 15.4% YoY and net profit to grow 82% YoY during the quarter.

Just Dial: Given the continued outperformance of B2B e-commerce and management’s conscious efforts to increase exposure in the space, Just Dial’s B2B revenue is likely to grow 12.9% QoQ and 57.7% YoY during the June quarter.

Revenue may grow 9.1% QoQ, while efficiencies of scale is expected to yield substantial EBITDA margin expansion in Q1FY24, up by 500 bps QoQ. The brokerage estimates EBITDA to grow 47.6% QoQ.

Matrimony: The company’s matchmaking services may grow 7% QoQ in revenue terms during the quarter under review. Marriage services should continue to grow faster at 11% QoQ. Overall revenue is expected to grow 7.1% QoQ and 5.7% YoY. The company is expected to see EBITDA margin expansion of 230 bps QoQ to 16.9% and EBITDA and PAT are likely to grow 24.3% and 37.9% QoQ.

