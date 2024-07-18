Q1FY25 results effect? Just Dial share price hits 52-week high, logs 15% intraday rise

  • Just Dial has reported better-than-expected Q1 results 2024, say experts

Asit Manohar
Updated18 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Just Dial share price may touch <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1290 in the near term, say experts.
Just Dial share price may touch ₹1290 in the near term, say experts.(Photo: Courtesy Just Dial website)

Stock market today: Just Dial share price witnessed strong buying in the early morning session on Thursday. After the announcement of Q1 results 2024 on Tuesday and the stock market holiday on Wednesday, Just Dial share price today opened with an upside gap at 1,100 apiece and touched an intraday high of 1,195.95 per share on NSE, recording an intraday high of around 15 percent. While climbing to this intraday high, Just Dial share price also rose to a new 52-week peak.

According to stock market experts, Jus Dial share price is rising as the market is reacting to the strong Q1FY25 results of the company. On Tuesday, Just Dial reported a YoY rise of over 69 percent in net profit. As of 17th July 2024, out of 9 stock analysts covering the company, one has given a Strong Sell rating, one analyst has given a Sell rating, one analyst has given a Hold rating, and two analysts have given a Buy rating. In contrast, the remaining four analysts have given a Strong Buy rating to Just Dial shares. So, the analysts' consensus on Just Dial shares is buy and hold.

Just Dial Q1FY25 results review

Regarding the rise in Jus Dial shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Just Dial share price is rising as the company has reported strong quarterly results in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company has registered topline growth of 13.60 percent, and it has reported over 69 percent YoY rise in the net profit. The company reported a strong rise in operating profit both sequentially and yearly. So, it is better-than-expected Q1 results 2024, fueling the company stock.”

Just Dial share price target

On the outlook of Just Dial shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “Just Dial share price has been on an uptrend after giving a fresh breakout at 1090. The stock has a strong base at 1120; on the upper side, it may touch 1290 soon. So, my suggestion to Dial shareholders is to hold with a stop loss at 1120 for the immediate target of 1290. They can maintain buy-on-dips till the stock is above 1120 apiece.”

On the suggestion to fresh investors regarding Just Dial shares, Dongre said, "Fresh investors can buy the stock at current levels and maintain a buy-on-dips strategy for the short-term target of 1290. However, they must maintain a strict stop loss at 1120 apiece."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
7%

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
10%

6 of 7Read Full Story
20 Yrs

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1FY25 results effect? Just Dial share price hits 52-week high, logs 15% intraday rise

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

315.60
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-10.75 (-3.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

143.15
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.3 (-7.91%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
7.2 (2.23%)

Tata Steel

165.70
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.85
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.52 (6.79%)

IDBI Bank

92.67
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.75 (5.4%)

India Cements

337.10
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.05 (4.35%)

Emami

806.00
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
32.9 (4.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue