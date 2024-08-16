Q1FY25 Review: Nifty 50 delivers first single-digit EBITDA growth in four years; Auto, banks lead the pack

  • Q1FY25 Review: The overall growth in the first quarter of current fiscal was primarily propelled by domestic cyclicals. The notable contributions were witnessed from the healthcare, real estate, capital goods, and metals sectors

Nikita Prasad
Published16 Aug 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Trade Now
Q1FY25 Review: The overall growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal was primarily propelled by domestic cyclicals
Q1FY25 Review: The overall growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal was primarily propelled by domestic cyclicals

Q1FY25 Review: Nifty 50 delivered a four per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), slightly higher than most D-Street estimates. At five per cent, the NSE benchmark reported the first quarter of a single-digit EBITDA growth in four years in the quarter under review. The last time when the benchmark posted a single-digit EBITDA growth was in September 2020.

According to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the net profit of four per cent is the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic quarter (June 2020). The overall growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal was primarily propelled by domestic cyclicals. The notable contributions were witnessed from the healthcare, real estate, capital goods, and metals sectors.

The aggregate performance was hit by a drag from oil marketing companies (OMCs).  Five Nifty companies – HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and TCS – contributed 127 per cent of the incremental YoY accretion in earnings. Conversely, BPCL, JSW Steel, ONGC, Reliance Industries, and Grasim Industries contributed adversely to the Nifty earnings.

 

Earnings growth continues to be led by Auto, Banking…

Elara Auto universe surpassed expectations by 6ppt, with most companies, except for commercial vehicles and tire plays, seeing a decent YoY growth. The Banking sector modestly exceeded tempered expectations despite facing headwinds. However, challenges persist with sluggish deposit momentum exerting pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) and signs of moderation in the unsecured loan segment.

…but new leaders emerging

The long-anticipated rural consumption recovery shows promising signs for the FMCG sector. While FY24 earnings growth was driven by price increases, volume-led growth is expected to be the norm going forward. Although rural growth still lags urban on two-year CAGR basis, it has picked up YoY while urban growth has slowed.

For Pharma, earnings growth of ~28% YoY marginally exceeded projections, but performance varied across the sector. The US generics business remains the primary growth driver, even as CDMO companies face persistent challenges. Major hospital chains showed early signs of growth deceleration and margin pressure.

Energy / Metal / Cement sectors face margin strain

Commodity-oriented sectors experienced a modest topline growth but saw earnings decline by ~27% owing to margin pressure. Elara Energy universe faced a 31% YoY earnings drop, attributed to lower gross refining margin, decreased retail diesel margin for oil marketing companies (OMCs), and weaker performance in Reliance Industries’ (RIL) oil-to-chemicals segment. Steel and Cement companies were hit by weak hot rolled coil prices and cement prices respectively.

Positive on Auto, Capital Goods, FMCG, Energy, Pharma, Real Estate

Valuations remain the focal point, with indices trading at premium levels, sustained by strong earnings delivery. While the banks do face pressure, this is largely priced in. The outlook for Capital Goods and Infrastructure remains positive as election-related softness subsides. Above-average monsoons align with IMD forecasts, potentially boosting rural consumption and benefiting FMCG and small-ticket white goods sectors.

We maintain our positive stance on Autos, Capital Goods, FMCG, Energy, Pharma, and Real Estate. Our outlook is negative for Cement, Chemicals, and Metals, while remaining neutral for other sectors.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1-5%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$113 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
27,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
$80-100 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
75,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
$470 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$320 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 08:37 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1FY25 Review: Nifty 50 delivers first single-digit EBITDA growth in four years; Auto, banks lead the pack

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
3.35 (2.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.35%)

GAIL India

232.50
03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
5.8 (2.56%)

ITC

502.55
03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
10.65 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

797.90
03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
55.95 (7.54%)

Piramal Enterprises

946.85
03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
65.5 (7.43%)

Nippon Life

686.55
03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
47.2 (7.38%)

PB Fintech

1,687.25
03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
113.75 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,058.00849.00
    Chennai
    73,129.00637.00
    Delhi
    72,634.00-354.00
    Kolkata
    72,492.00496.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue