Q1FY27 GDP Surprise: '7.8% offers optimism but deeper analysis reveals uneven growth' - Systematix on India Economy

Q1FY27 GDP: India's GDP (gross domestic product) for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) surprised many. The GDP, which accounts for the total monetary value of all final goods and services produced during a specific period, came at 7.8% for Q1FY27, exceeding the estimates of 7.4% in a Mint poll of 21 economists.

The stronger-than-expected GDP print is worth celebrating, as the economy remained resilient amid the ongoing West Asian conflict (which began on 28 February), a weak monsoon due to the El Niño effect, and US tariff-related uncertainties. The Q4FY26 GDP numbers were revised upward to 8.6% from 7.8%.

However, according to Systematix Shares and Stocks (India), a stockbroking and wealth management firm, a deeper analysis of Q1 GDP details reveals "uneven growth, muted policy transmission, and persistent household fragility."

Q1FY27 GDP: Stronger yet weaker than it seems Systematix underscored that while the Q1FY27 GDP delivered a meaningful upside surprise, with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.8% and GVA expanding by 8.2%, there are several reasons to believe GDP growth is significantly overstated.

According to the brokerage firm, the predominance of formal-sector data in GDP estimation continues to create a wedge between the lived economic reality and the official growth narrative.

"There is a high dependence on formal sector indicators such as auto sales that have been buoyed by GST rationalisation and household leveraged consumption, which essentially reflects affluent consumption patterns. The composition of nominal GDP shows a sharp fall in the contribution of personal consumption, indicating limited impact of leveraged spending," Systematix observed.

Moreover, Systematix said the rise in GFCF (gross fixed capital formation) in Q1FY27 could be largely government-led, driven by an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Government of India spending to ₹13.5 lakh crore, including a strong 24% rise in capital expenditure.

Higher subsidy outlays lifted revenue spending, with non-interest revenue expenditure growing 19.5% YoY, contributing to a higher share of government consumption in overall GDP growth, said Systematix.

The sectoral composition of GVA further underscores the uneven nature of the recovery.

"While services are growing close to 10% in real terms and their nominal GVA share has risen to 55.7% in Q1FY27, manufacturing’s nominal share has fallen to 12.9%, a multi-decade low, even as real manufacturing growth stands at a strong 9.2%," Systematix said.

"Agriculture’s nominal GVA share has declined to 17.4%, with real growth of 3.6% despite a deficient monsoon. The overall picture is of an economy increasingly driven by services and government activity, with manufacturing’s role in value creation and employment potentially weakening even as real output expands," said Systematix.

Systematix believes that the external sector further highlights the K-shaped nature of demand.

"Nominal exports of goods and services grew 25.8% in Q1FY27, but imports grew even faster at 30.9%, leading to a more negative net export contribution and a wider external

deficit. Net exports of goods and services stood at -2.7% of GDP in Q1FY27 versus -1.4% in Q1FY26," Systematix noted.

Additionally, Systematix said monetary stimulus failed to provide a proportionate jumpstart, as the data suggest that household incomes remain under pressure, raising concerns that headline GDP growth may be overstating the underlying economy's strength.

Also, Systematix said that the latest GDP data once again shows a significant deflator anomaly.

"In Q1FY27, nominal GDP grew by 10.3% while real GDP growth was reported at 7.8%, implying a GDP deflator of just 2.5%. This appears inconsistent with the prevailing inflation backdrop: CPI inflation averaged 3.9%, while WPI and PPI averaged around 9.4% and 9.2%, respectively, during the quarter. Deflator growth lower than reported inflation raises the possibility that real GDP growth may be overstated," said Systematix.

Read all market-related news here