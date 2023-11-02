Q2 earnings in line so far, expect limited changes to current earnings estimates, says Vinit Sambre of DSP Mutual Fund
Vinit Sambre, head of equities at DSP Mutual Fund, says Q2 earnings of Indian companies have been in line with estimates, but downside risks may materialize if consumer demand and the IT sector remain weak.
Vinit Sambre, the head of equities at DSP Mutual Fund believes till now the second-quarter (Q2) earnings of Indian companies have been in line with estimates. In an interview with Mint, he said there could be limited changes to the current earnings estimates at this juncture. However, downside risks may materialise if the lack of improvement in the consumer demand environment persists and the IT sector sees further weakness. Sambre also shared his views on the sectors he is positive about. Edited excerpts:
