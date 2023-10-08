Q2 earnings next week: TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Avenue Supermart & Delta Corp lined-up
A look at the line-up of companies expected to release their September quarter earnings this week from October 11-15.
The coming week, October 11-15, has a number of market heavy weights lined-up for their earnings release. Among the ranks are IT giants Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies. Also on the radar are D-Mart parent Avenue Supermarts, gaming company Delta Corporation, Plastiblends, Kesoram Industries and HDFC Life Insurance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started