Consumer-focused companies are finding it hard to maintain profit margins, having been unable to offset soaring commodity inflation through price hikes, according to a Mint analysis of early trends in September quarter corporate earnings.

In addition, these numbers show signs of a slowdown in consumer demand, especially in rural India.

Analysts said September quarter earnings so far have been a mixed bag. A Mint analysis of 176 companies shows that net profit adjusted for one-time items increased 6.68% from the preceding three months against 2.54% in the June quarter. Net sales of these companies grew 9% in the fiscal second quarter from a decline of 2% in the preceding three months. The analysis excludes oil and gas, banks, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies. “Earnings so far are a mixed bag, where IT reported a good set of numbers whereas the margin pressure was visible in the consumer space with inadequate price hikes, as compared to raw material inflation," said Neeraj Chadawar, head of quantitative equity research at Axis Securities.

He added that earnings of consumer firms are below expectations with some signs of a slowdown in rural consumption emerged during the quarter.

“However, with robust festival demand and the above-average closure of the monsoon, it is likely to revive. We are yet to see the demand trend going forward, with price hikes likely to be possible in some pockets to offset the cost. Price hikes were seen in some categories, while the magnitude of hikes was not able to offset input cost pressure. Most companies are meeting or exceeding revenue expectations, while a huge disappointment is seen on the operational front led by the below-than-expected margins," Chadawar said.

Input cost pressures won’t go away soon, so adequate price hikes are needed to offset the input cost pressure, and the sustaining demand scenario is the key trend to watch out for in the near term, he said.

Household goods maker Hindustan Unilever highlighted Nielsen data that showed rural sales for FMCG firms rose 2.5% in August to September from a year ago. That compared with the 12.5% growth in January-July. HUL’s rural segment sales slowed in the September quarter while volume growth was 4%, which, analysts said, was because it cut grammage while maintaining convenience price points, implying an indirect product price hike.

HUL highlighted its focus on remaining competitive and increasing market share versus solely driving sales volume.

Urban consumption has done much better due to the easing of curbs, said Nomura. Since mass segments dominate rural consumption, Nomura believes rural consumers feel the pinch of rising prices more than urban counterparts, who are driving a reopening-led recovery.

Nomura said prices of white goods and appliances rose 10-15% in the past year, and unless commodities prices, including oil, cool off, firms will face the hard choice of whether to raise prices further and risk a fall in demand or endure the pressure on margins.

For Nestle India, gross margin in Q2 was at 55.7%, shrinking 239 basis points and 130bps, respectively, from a year ago and sequentially due to rising raw material cost (edible oil and packaging material). But this was partly offset by better realization.

Raw material costs rose 20.40% sequentially while total expenditure surged 10.96%.

However, Amnish Aggarwal, head of research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the consumer sector is showing healthy demand trends. The exception, he feels, is HUL, which has indicated some softening in rural demand in September.

