Q2 GDP data to India-US trade deal: Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

Stock market next week: The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day winning streak on Friday, November 21, ending 0.5% lower as major financial stocks—including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance—dragged the indices down amid weak global sentiment.

The Nifty 50 retreated after touching a fresh 52-week high of 26,246.65 in the previous session on November 20.

By the close, the Sensex had fallen 400.76 points, or 0.47%, to 85,231.92, while the Nifty 50 declined 124 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 26,068.15.

“Markets ended the week on a positive note, with the Nifty rising 0.61% to 26,068.15 and the Sensex advancing 0.79% to 85,231.92. Sentiment was supported by expectations of progress on an India–US trade deal, although gains were capped by weak domestic macro-economic data and subdued global cues,” said Ajit Mishra- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

On the market outlook next week, Mishra said that the investors may prioritise sectors with visible earnings traction and renewed interest—such as banking, auto, IT, and consumption—while remaining selective in other pockets.

“With macro signals turning mixed and global cues offering limited clarity, a balanced approach is advisable. Traders should exercise caution around expiry and key macro releases, using a buy-on-dips strategy only near established support levels. Emphasising disciplined risk management, strict stop-losses, and a preference for large- cap stability over broader market volatility remains prudent,” Mishra added.

Top five triggers for the Indian stock market Q2 GDP data The National Statistics Office (NSO) will release the official GDP growth data for the second quarter (July–September) of FY 2025–26 on November 28.

Economists and rating agencies expect strong numbers for Q2, especially after the first quarter’s GDP growth surpassed forecasts. For context, the Indian economy had grown by 5.6 percent in the same quarter (July–September) of the previous fiscal year.

India’s real GDP — a key indicator of economic output — expanded by 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26, an improvement over the 6.5% growth seen in the same quarter of FY 2024-25.

