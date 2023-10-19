Q2 results 2023: ONGC-backed chemical stock logs 200% YoY jump in net profit in Q2. Shares jump
Stock market today: ONGC-backed chemical stock today opened flat but soon caught bulls' attention and witnessed upside movement
Stock market today: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-backed chemical company Vikas Lifecare Ltd has declared its Q2 results 2023. The super specialty chemical manufacturer has reported near 200 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹7.17 crore in Q2FY24 results. Company's total income in second quarter of the current financial year stood at ₹110.60 crore, which was at ₹106.30 crore in April to June 2023 quarter. This means, the ONGC-backed chemical company has managed to improve its income in recently ended September 2023 quarter on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)-basis.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started