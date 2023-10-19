comScore
Q2 results 2023: ONGC-backed chemical stock logs 200% YoY jump in net profit in Q2. Shares jump

 Asit Manohar

Stock market today: ONGC-backed chemical stock today opened flat but soon caught bulls' attention and witnessed upside movement

ONTGC-backed chemical stock has already announced ₹97 crore fund raise through issuance of warrants on preferential basis.Premium
ONTGC-backed chemical stock has already announced 97 crore fund raise through issuance of warrants on preferential basis.

Stock market today: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-backed chemical company Vikas Lifecare Ltd has declared its Q2 results 2023. The super specialty chemical manufacturer has reported near 200 per cent rise in its net profit to 7.17 crore in Q2FY24 results. Company's total income in second quarter of the current financial year stood at 110.60 crore, which was at 106.30 crore in April to June 2023 quarter. This means, the ONGC-backed chemical company has managed to improve its income in recently ended September 2023 quarter on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)-basis.

After announcement of Q2 results 2023, Vikas Lifecare share price today opened flat but soon caught attention of Dalal Street bulls. The small-cap stock is currently quoting 5 apiece on NSE, near 2 per cent higher from its Wednesday close.

Vikas Lifecare resutls

The chemical company went on to report that its comprehensive income stood at 8 crore during September 2023 quarter whereas its total comprehensive income was at 2.83 crore in the corresponding quarter in previous financial year. This means the chemical company has logged 182 per cent YoY rise in its comprehensive income.

Company's revenue from operations improved on QoQ basis as well. In July to September 2023 quarter, company's revenue from operations stood at 103.86 crore, whereas its revenue from operations in previous quarter in current fiscal stood at 94.79 crore. This means, Vikas Lifecare's revenue from operations grew 9.57 per cent on QoQ basis.

For the first six-month period of the current financial year, Vikas Lifecare Ltd posted a net profit of 19.35 crore as against a net profit of 5.19 crore that it had reported in the six-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Total income of the chemical company during the H-1FY24 came in at 233.25 crore. It had clocked a total income of 227.34 crore in the same period of FY23.

Vikas Lifecare is a del-credere agent of the country's largest crude oil and natural gas producer ONGC which contributes around 71 per cent to the total domestic production. The Delhi-based firm is mainly engaged in trading and manufacturing of polymer, rubber compounds and additives for plastics, synthetic and natural rubber.

Vikas Lifecare news

The chemical stock aims to raise 97 crore via issuance of warrant on preferential basis. The small-cap company has already informed Indian exchanges about the same.

Under the proposal, Vikas Lifecare Ltd aims to raise up to 97 crore via issuance of 24.25 crore fully convertible warrants at an issue price of 4 each. The amount raised will be utilised towards working capital and for supporting the expansion plan.

