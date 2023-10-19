Stock market today: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-backed chemical company Vikas Lifecare Ltd has declared its Q2 results 2023. The super specialty chemical manufacturer has reported near 200 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹7.17 crore in Q2FY24 results. Company's total income in second quarter of the current financial year stood at ₹110.60 crore, which was at ₹106.30 crore in April to June 2023 quarter. This means, the ONGC-backed chemical company has managed to improve its income in recently ended September 2023 quarter on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)-basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After announcement of Q2 results 2023, Vikas Lifecare share price today opened flat but soon caught attention of Dalal Street bulls. The small-cap stock is currently quoting ₹5 apiece on NSE, near 2 per cent higher from its Wednesday close.

Vikas Lifecare resutls The chemical company went on to report that its comprehensive income stood at ₹8 crore during September 2023 quarter whereas its total comprehensive income was at ₹2.83 crore in the corresponding quarter in previous financial year. This means the chemical company has logged 182 per cent YoY rise in its comprehensive income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Company's revenue from operations improved on QoQ basis as well. In July to September 2023 quarter, company's revenue from operations stood at ₹103.86 crore, whereas its revenue from operations in previous quarter in current fiscal stood at ₹94.79 crore. This means, Vikas Lifecare's revenue from operations grew 9.57 per cent on QoQ basis.

For the first six-month period of the current financial year, Vikas Lifecare Ltd posted a net profit of ₹19.35 crore as against a net profit of ₹5.19 crore that it had reported in the six-month period ended September 30, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total income of the chemical company during the H-1FY24 came in at ₹233.25 crore. It had clocked a total income of ₹227.34 crore in the same period of FY23.

Vikas Lifecare is a del-credere agent of the country's largest crude oil and natural gas producer ONGC which contributes around 71 per cent to the total domestic production. The Delhi-based firm is mainly engaged in trading and manufacturing of polymer, rubber compounds and additives for plastics, synthetic and natural rubber.

Vikas Lifecare news The chemical stock aims to raise ₹97 crore via issuance of warrant on preferential basis. The small-cap company has already informed Indian exchanges about the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the proposal, Vikas Lifecare Ltd aims to raise up to ₹97 crore via issuance of 24.25 crore fully convertible warrants at an issue price of ₹4 each. The amount raised will be utilised towards working capital and for supporting the expansion plan.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!