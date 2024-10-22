Q2 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Around 67 companies will announce their earnings for the second quarter of FY25 today. The prominent names, such as include Bajaj Finance, One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, M&M Financial Services and Varun Beverages, are among several companies that will declare their Q2 results today. Stay tuned to our Q2 results 2024 live blog for the latest updates.

Q2 Results 2024 Live: Paytm Q2 net profit led by exceptional gains Q2 Results 2024 Live: Paytm reported a net profit of ₹930 crore in the quarter ended September led by exceptional gains of ₹1,345 crore on account of sale of entertainment ticketing business.

Q2 Results 2024 Live: Paytm posts net profit of ₹928 crore Q2 Results 2024 Live: Paytm reported a net profit of ₹928 crore in the quarter ended September

Q2 Results 2024 Live: Zomato Q2 revenue may jump 63% YoY Q2 Results 2024 Live: Zomato is expected to report total revenue for the second quarter at ₹4,644 crore, up from ₹2,848 crore in the same period last year, reflecting a 63% increase, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Q2 Results 2024 Live: Zomato likely to report significant revenue and net profit growth Q2 Results 2024 Live: Food delivery giant Zomato is anticipated to report a significant increase in both revenue and net profit for the September quarter of FY 2024-25. Analysts expect the company to report robust profit and revenue figures for Q2FY25, fueled by the expansion of its food delivery operations. Additionally, revenue growth from its Hyperpure and Blinkit divisions could further contribute to the company's strong Q2 performance.

Q2 Results 2024 Live: Zomato stock price gains 2% ahead of Q2 results Q2 Results 2024 Live: Zomato share price gained 2% ahead of the announcement of Q2 earnings. Zomato shares have risen over 7% in one month and 58% in three months, The stock is up 12% year-to-date (YTD).

Q2 Results 2024 Live: Zomato, Paytm, Bajaj Finance among 67 companies to declare Q2 results Q2 Results 2024 Live: Bajaj Finance, One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, M&M Financial and Varun Beverages, are among several companies that will declare their Q2 results today.