Ujjval Jauhari

  •   Stock Market Today: Penny stock Narmada Agrobase Ltd share price rises 5% on Thursday during intraday trades post Q2 results despite volatile stock market. the stock also hit upper price band 

Stock Market Today: post Q2 results Penny stock jumps 5% despite volatile stock market to hit upper circuit

Stock Market Today: Penny stock Narmada Agrobase Ltd share price rises 5% on Thursday during intraday trades post Q2 results despite volatile stock market. The Narmada Agrobase share price also hit upper circuit

The Narmada Agrobase share price opened at 15.92 on Thursday on the BSE, 4.5% higher than the previous close of 15.23 . The Narmada Agrobase share price thereafter gained further to hit intraday highs of 15.99, marking gains of 5% . The upper price band for Narmada Agrobase share price also stood at 15.99 and the stock hit upper circuit. The Narmada Agrobase share price closed at 15.97 on Thursday only marginally lower than intraday high.

Narmada Agrobase share price while had touched 52 week high or 1 year high of 26.28 on 02 February '2024, the stock price has corrected with volatility in the market. However is well above the 52 week low of 13.72 seen by the Narmada Agrobase share price in November last year.

Narmada Agrobase is one of the leading cattle feed manufacturer, and announced a significant increase in its Net profit for Q2 FY25. The company achieved a remarkable growth in net profit of 660.10% compared to the same period last year.

Net profit increased to 129.4 Crore, marking an exceptional growth of 660.10% compared to 0.170 crore in same period last year.

Narmada Agrobase Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation grew by 340.85% to reach 2.07 crore. The company attributed the strong performance across business segments to the overall growth.

Neeraj Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director, commented that "the outstanding quarter reflects our strategic investments in growth and our ability to execute in a rapidly changing market environment. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth, enhancing shareholder value, and capitalizing on new opportunities that align with our long-term vision"

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
