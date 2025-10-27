Q2 results 2025: Adani Energy, Indus Towers, IOC, Mazagon Dock among companies to declare earnings today; check list

Q2 results 2025: More than 40 companies are scheduled to release their September quarter results today, Monday, October 27. Around 300 companies will be declaring their earnings this week, according to BSE quarterly results calendar.

Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Oil Corporation, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Indus Towers, SRF, Bata India, Tata Investment Corporation are among marquee companies to announce their quarterly results today.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. Investors will first react to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s results, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, and ACC. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results 2025 today, Monday, October 27 - Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd., Fabtech Technologies Ltd., Focus Business Solution Ltd., Galaxy Bearings Ltd., Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd., Glottis Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Indo Cotspin Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Jai Mata Glass Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Kisan Mouldings Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mercantile Ventures Ltd., Oswal Yarns Ltd., PDS Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Rasi Electrodes Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd., Shiva Cement Ltd., Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., SRF Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Suraj Estate Developers Ltd., Take Solutions Ltd., Tata Investment Corporation Ltd., Times Green Energy (India) Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd., Umiya Tubes Ltd., Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd. and Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.