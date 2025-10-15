Q2 results 2025: Axis Bank, IRFC, Tata Communications among companies to declare earnings today

Q2 results 2025: More than 40 companies will be declaring their September quarter results on Wednesday, October 15. As per the BSE results calendar, more than 200 companies will be posting their second quarter results this week.

Axis Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, HDFC Asset Management Company, L&T Finance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are among marquee companies to reveal their earnings today.

On Tuesday, IT company Tech Mahindra reported a 4.5% drop in net profit to ₹1,195 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Despite this, the firm’s revenue from operations grew 5.1% to ₹13,995 crore in Q2FY26, driven by strong performance in its banking and manufacturing verticals, even amid US tariff uncertainties and rising challenges from a tighter US visa regime.

“Q2 is set to signal the onset of earnings upcycle. We expect Q2FY26E PAT for Elara coverage universe to rise 12.5% YoY — the first double-digit print in six quarters — driven by Cement, Real Estate, Metals & Material, Energy, and Discretionary. Margin expansion and soft input costs signal operating leverage at work, while GST and income-tax cuts, together with impending monetary easing, reinforce visibility for a multi-quarter earnings upcycle,” said brokerage firm Elara Capital in a report.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results today, Wednesday, October 15 - Ador Welding Ltd., Amal Ltd., Angel One Ltd., AXIS Bank Ltd., Continental Securities Ltd., Delta Corp Ltd., Emerald Finance Ltd., Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd., GSB Finance Ltd., GTV Engineering Ltd., Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., Ksolves India Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Morarka Finance Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Muthoot Capital Services Ltd., Mysore Paper Mills Ltd., National Fittings Ltd., Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Shah Foods Ltd., Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd., Sumeru Industries Ltd., Summit Securities Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tips Music Ltd., Tokyo Plast International Ltd., Umiya Buildcon Ltd., Univa Foods Ltd., Yash Chemex Ltd.

