Q2 results 2025: HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi, Just Dial among companies to declare earnings today

Q2 results 2025: The earnings season has finally kicked in as nearly 200 companies will declaring their September quarter results this week. On October 13, around 20 companies are scheduled to reveal their financial results.

IT giant HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi, Just Dial, Indian Bank are some of the marquee companies to declare their September quarter financial results today.

"The domestic market showed gains amid Q2 results, while metals indices outperformed, led by an uptick in base metal prices. The Q2FY26 earnings season is expected to be modest due to a muted expectation on sectors like finance and export oriented sectors like IT and pharma. However, the overall environment is forecast to reverse strongly in H2FY26, helped by a rebound in domestic demand.

Despite muted earnings expectations, the IT index moved higher as investors took comfort in attractive valuations—currently below long-term averages—and a constructive long-term outlook supported by signs of recovery in the US economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Last week, IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), marking the start of the earnings season, announced a 1.4% increase in its net profit, reaching ₹12,075 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Here's a list of companies to declare their Q2 results 2025 today, Monday, October 13 - Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Den Networks Ltd., FGP Ltd., Ganon Products Ltd., GG Automotive Gears Ltd., G G Engineering Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., Ind Bank Housing Ltd., Indo Thai Securities Ltd., Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd., PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd., Tokyo Finance Ltd., Teamo Productions HQ Ltd., Unistar Multimedia Ltd.

