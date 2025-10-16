Q2 results 2025: Infosys, Wipro, Nestle India, Jio Fin, Eternal among companies to declare earnings today

Q2 results 2025: More than 55 companies will be posting their second quarter earnings today, October 16. This week, more than 200 companies were scheduled to reveal September quarter results.

Infosys, Wipro, Nestle India, Jio Financial Services, Eternal, LTIMindtree, Waaree Energies, Metro Brands are some of the marquee companies scheduled to release their earnings today.

On Thursday, Private sector lender Axis Bank reported a 26 per cent drop in net profit to ₹5,090 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on October 15, as increased provisions for bad loans impacted earnings. In the same period last year, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹6,918 crore.

“Q2 is set to signal the onset of earnings upcycle. We expect Q2FY26E PAT for Elara coverage universe to rise 12.5% YoY — the first double-digit print in six quarters — driven by Cement, Real Estate, Metals & Material, Energy, and Discretionary. Margin expansion and soft input costs signal operating leverage at work, while GST and income-tax cuts, together with impending monetary easing, reinforce visibility for a multi-quarter earnings upcycle,” said brokerage firm Elara Capital in a report.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results today, Thursday, October 16 - Abirami Financial Services India Ltd., Achyut Healthcare Ltd., AJR Infra And Tolling Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., Artson Ltd., Atishay Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Cyient Ltd., D. B. Corp Ltd., Eternal, Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Key Corporation Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd., Neil Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., Prime Securities Ltd., Radhe Developers India Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Stellant Securities (India) Ltd., Sungold Capital Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd., TANFAC Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

