Q2 results 2025: IREDA, Tech Mahindra, Bank of Maharashtra among companies to declare earnings today

Q2 results 2025: More than 20 companies will be declaring their September quarter results on Tuesday, October 14. As per the BSE results calendar, around 200 companies are scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings this week.

IREDA, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bank of Maharashtra, and Cyient DLM are among the marquee companies that are scheduled to release their earnings today.

On Monday, IT giant HCL Tech reported a consolidated profit of ₹4,235 crore for the July-September quarter for FY 2025-26. The IT company also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share of ₹2 each for Q2FY26, marking the 91st consecutive quarter of dividend payout.

“Q2 is set to signal the onset of earnings upcycle. We expect Q2FY26E PAT for Elara coverage universe to rise 12.5% YoY — the first double-digit print in six quarters — driven by Cement, Real Estate, Metals & Material, Energy, and Discretionary. Margin expansion and soft input costs signal operating leverage at work, while GST and income-tax cuts, together with impending monetary easing, reinforce visibility for a multi-quarter earnings upcycle,” said brokerage firm Elara Capital in a report.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results today, Tuesday, October 14 - Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Bits Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Damodar Industries Ltd., Darshan Orna Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Infomedia Press Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., International Travel House Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Navkar Corporation Ltd., Pan India Corporation Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd., Rama Phosphates Ltd., Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Schloss Bangalore Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.

