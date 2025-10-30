Q2 results 2025: ITC, Swiggy, NTPC, Adani Power among companies to declare earnings today.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. Investors will first react to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s results, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, and ACC. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Thursday, October 30 -

Abhishek Finlease Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd., Alldigi Tech Ltd., Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., ASK Automotive Ltd., Banaras Beads Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd., Birla Cable Ltd., Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd., Canara Bank, Carborundum Universal Ltd., Cemindia Projects Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Clio Infotech Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., DLF Ltd., Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Gujarat Intrux Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd., Indegene Ltd., Indostar Capital Finance Ltd., Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd., ITC Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Nam Securities Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Odyssey Technologies Ltd., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., Omax Autos Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd., Rajoo Engineers Ltd., Rajratan Global Wire Ltd., Sagarsoft (India) Ltd., SG Mart Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Share India Securities Ltd., STEL Holdings Ltd., Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd., Sunshield Chemicals Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd., Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd., Union Bank of India, United Spirits Ltd. and Xchanging Solutions Ltd.