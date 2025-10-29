Q2 results 2025: L&T, HPCL, RailTel, Coal India among companies to declare earnings today.

Q2 results 2025: Around 70 companies will be releasing their second quarter earnings today, Wednesday, October 29. More than 300 companies were scheduled to report their September quarter earnings this week.

Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Varun Beverages, Steel Authority of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Railtel Corporation of India are among marquee companies to post their earnings today.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. Investors will first react to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s results, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, and ACC. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Wednesday, October 29 - 63 Moons Technologies Ltd., Anjani Foods Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., Apollo Pipes Ltd., Astec Lifesciences Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Capri Global Capital Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd., Goa Carbon Ltd., HeidelbergCement India Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hybrid Financial Services Ltd., Le Travenues Technology Ltd., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Justo Realfintech Ltd., Kaycee Industries Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., Indo National Ltd., NLC India Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Quess Corp Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., Sagility Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd., South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., TCI Finance Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., VST Industries Ltd. and Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.