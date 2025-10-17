Q2 results 2025: RIL, JSW Steel, Tata Technologies among companies to declare earnings today

Q2 results 2025: Around 80 companies will be announcing their second quarter results on Friday, October 17. More than 200 companies were scheduled to post their September quarter earnings this week.

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Technologies, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, REC, Havells India among marquee companies to declare their earnings today.

On Thursday, Infosys posted increase in net profit by 13.2 per cent to ₹7,364 crore, compared with ₹6,506 crore in the previous period. Meanwhile, Wipro reported 1.2 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹3,246.2 crore for the September quarter from ₹3,208.8 crore same period a year ago.

“Q2 is set to signal the onset of earnings upcycle. We expect Q2FY26E PAT for Elara coverage universe to rise 12.5% YoY — the first double-digit print in six quarters — driven by Cement, Real Estate, Metals & Material, Energy, and Discretionary. Margin expansion and soft input costs signal operating leverage at work, while GST and income-tax cuts, together with impending monetary easing, reinforce visibility for a multi-quarter earnings upcycle,” said brokerage firm Elara Capital in a report.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results today, Friday, October 17 - 360 One WAM Ltd., Alufluoride Ltd., Atul Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Ceat Ltd., CESC Ltd., Chembond Material Technologies Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Havells India Ltd., HFCL Ltd., India Cements Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd., Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., PCBL Chemical Ltd., Photon Capital Advisors Ltd., Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Purple Finance Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sampann Utpadan India Ltd., Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

