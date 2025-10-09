Q2 results 2025: TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries among companies to declare earnings today; check full list here

Q2 results 2025: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2025-26 is set to begin with IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is slated to announce its September quarter results today, October 9.

Around 11 companies are scheduled to release their September quarter results today. Other than TCS, other companies like Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries are among marquee companies which will be declaring earnings today.

“With the earnings season underway, focus now shifts to TCS’s quarterly results, scheduled for Thursday, October 9. As IT remains one of the lagging sectors, market participants will closely watch how sentiment evolves post its numbers,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

List of companies declaring results today, Thursday, October 9 - Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries, Eimco Elecon (India), 5paisa Capital, Triton Corp, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, and Evoq Remedies.

Tata Consultancy Services Q2 results preview Brokerages anticipate margins to stay mostly stable as the impact of the BSNL ramp-down eases and forex gains lend support to earnings. Analysts will also focus on management’s commentary around demand outlook, restructuring, and headcount trends, especially within BFSI, North America, and Europe.

Revenue is projected to rise 3 per cent to ₹65,206 crore from ₹63,437 crore, while profit is expected to dip 1 per cent to ₹12,568 crore from ₹12,760 crore.

India’s largest IT services firm on July 10, posted a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in its June quarter net profit, which stood at ₹12,760 crore, compared to ₹12,040 crore in the same period last year.

TCS' revenue grew marginally by 1.3 per cent to ₹63,437 crore from ₹62,613 crore a year ago, though it declined 3 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Tata Elxsi Q2 results preview Tata Elxsi’s revenue is projected to rise 3 per cent to ₹65,206 crore from ₹63,437 crore. However, profit is expected to dip 1 per cent to ₹12,568 crore compared to ₹12,760 crore, while EBIT is estimated to increase 3 per cent to ₹15,998 crore from ₹15,514 crore, according to brokerage estimates.