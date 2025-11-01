Q2 results 2025 today: Urban Company, Tata Chemicals among 27 companies set to post earnings today

Q2 results 2025 today: Among the key companies that will announce their Q2 results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) are CDSL, Tata Chemicals, Urban Company, JK Cement, and Orient Cement.

Saloni Goel
Published1 Nov 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Q2 results 2025 today: Urban Company, Tata Chemicals among 27 companies set to post earnings today
Q2 results 2025 today: Urban Company, Tata Chemicals among 27 companies set to post earnings today(An AI-generated image)

Q2 results 2025 today: The July-September quarter earnings season is in full swing on Dalal Street, as a total of 27 companies are slated to post their earnings on Saturday, November 1.

Among the key companies that will announce their Q2 results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) are CDSL, Tata Chemicals, Urban Company, JK Cement, and Orient Cement.

Analysts believe the earnings season will continue to guide the market along with resulting in stock-specific action.

Also Read | Sensex tanks 465 points, extends loss to 2nd day — 10 key highlights from trade

"The market will closely monitor the nations’ trade talks with the US and the ongoing corporate earnings season, which so far has delivered mixed results.

Moreover, any dips are expected to attract buying interest across core sectors, given the expectation of a better H2, being supported by monetary and fiscal support," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, in his weekly market outlook.

Earnings Calendar
Serial No.Company NameLTP (Rs)
1J.K. Cement Ltd6,214.00
2.00Netweb Technologies India Ltd4,037.80
3.00Tata Chemicals Ltd890.65
4.00Urban Company Ltd157.75
5SBFC Finance Ltd114.08
6Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd (GHCL)640.2
7Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd606.45
8Orient Cement Ltd214.46
9Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd420.05
10Sanghi Industries Ltd65.02
11Salzer Electronics Ltd848.4
12GNA Axles Ltd313.75
13GHCL Textiles Ltd77.1
14Josts Engineering Company Ltd344
15SK Minerals & Additives Ltd185.25
16Shree Pacetronix Ltd265
17SKP Securities Ltd111.95
18Transcorp International Ltd22.5
19Incap Ltd108.5
20Triveni Glass Ltd13.1
21Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL)1,587.20
22Affle 3i Ltd1,930.60
23Azad Engineering Ltd1,696.60
24Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd371.75
25Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd53.81
26AMJ Land Holdings Ltd54.58
27BLB Ltd16.12

CDSL Q2 Preview

Analysts expect CDSL to post a decline in profit and revenue amid sluggishness in the secondary market and slower demat account addition during the quarter. However, this shall be partially offset by a revival in the primary market.

Against this backdrop, Nuvama Research expects a 22% year-on-year (YoY) decline in APAT to 1.3 billion and a 5.6% drop in topline to 3 billion.

Key monitorables include the impact of lower market volumes and increased costs, said the brokerage.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three stocks to buy or sell

JK Cement Q2 Preview

JK Lakshmi Cement remains a top pick for Axis Securities in the cement pack amid an estimated 97% surge in EBIDTA and an 11% growth in topline. PAT is expected to be higher YoY amid higher volumes and realisation, said the brokerage. It pegs Q2 profit at 49 crore and EBITDA at 176 crore.

Volumes could see a 7% jump YoY to 2.65 mntpa led by better demand and lower base.

Tata Chemicals Q2 Preview

Continued pressure on soda ash realisations could result in subdued topline growth during the quarter, said analysts.

Kotak Institutional Equities pegs net sales at 4070.8 crore, up 1.8% YoY. Meanwhile, it sees EBITDA expansion of 14.8% YoY to 709.7 crore. PAT could also increase 14% YoY to 220.9 crore, estimated the brokerage.

The bottom line and operating performance would be driven to improved margins in the India business, which is benefiting from a decline in coal costs. US EBITDA should decline YoY amid pressure on volumes and realisations, it cautioned.

Urban Company

Urban Company, meanwhile, will release its earnings for the September quarter of FY26 — the first time after it went public this year.

Earnings next week

The earnings action will not abate anytime soon, as over 570 companies are also lined up to unveil their Q2 report card next week.

Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid, Tata Consumer, State Bank of India, M&M, Adani Enterprises, IndiGo, Paytm, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Britannia, Delhivery, LIC, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Trent, PFC, Nykaa and Kalyan Jewellers are some of the top names that will post their September quarter numbers in the week ahead.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

JK Lakshmi CementSensexQ2 ResultsEarningsUrban Company
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ2 results 2025 today: Urban Company, Tata Chemicals among 27 companies set to post earnings today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.