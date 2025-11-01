Q2 results 2025 today: Urban Company, Tata Chemicals among 27 companies set to post earnings today

Q2 results 2025 today: The July-September quarter earnings season is in full swing on Dalal Street, as a total of 27 companies are slated to post their earnings on Saturday, November 1.

Among the key companies that will announce their Q2 results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) are CDSL, Tata Chemicals, Urban Company, JK Cement, and Orient Cement.

Analysts believe the earnings season will continue to guide the market along with resulting in stock-specific action.

"The market will closely monitor the nations’ trade talks with the US and the ongoing corporate earnings season, which so far has delivered mixed results.

Moreover, any dips are expected to attract buying interest across core sectors, given the expectation of a better H2, being supported by monetary and fiscal support," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, in his weekly market outlook.

Earnings Calendar Serial No. Company Name LTP (Rs) 1 J.K. Cement Ltd 6,214.00 2.00 Netweb Technologies India Ltd 4,037.80 3.00 Tata Chemicals Ltd 890.65 4.00 Urban Company Ltd 157.75 5 SBFC Finance Ltd 114.08 6 Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd (GHCL) 640.2 7 Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd 606.45 8 Orient Cement Ltd 214.46 9 Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd 420.05 10 Sanghi Industries Ltd 65.02 11 Salzer Electronics Ltd 848.4 12 GNA Axles Ltd 313.75 13 GHCL Textiles Ltd 77.1 14 Josts Engineering Company Ltd 344 15 SK Minerals & Additives Ltd 185.25 16 Shree Pacetronix Ltd 265 17 SKP Securities Ltd 111.95 18 Transcorp International Ltd 22.5 19 Incap Ltd 108.5 20 Triveni Glass Ltd 13.1 21 Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) 1,587.20 22 Affle 3i Ltd 1,930.60 23 Azad Engineering Ltd 1,696.60 24 Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd 371.75 25 Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd 53.81 26 AMJ Land Holdings Ltd 54.58 27 BLB Ltd 16.12

CDSL Q2 Preview Analysts expect CDSL to post a decline in profit and revenue amid sluggishness in the secondary market and slower demat account addition during the quarter. However, this shall be partially offset by a revival in the primary market.

Against this backdrop, Nuvama Research expects a 22% year-on-year (YoY) decline in APAT to ₹1.3 billion and a 5.6% drop in topline to ₹3 billion.

Key monitorables include the impact of lower market volumes and increased costs, said the brokerage.

JK Cement Q2 Preview JK Lakshmi Cement remains a top pick for Axis Securities in the cement pack amid an estimated 97% surge in EBIDTA and an 11% growth in topline. PAT is expected to be higher YoY amid higher volumes and realisation, said the brokerage. It pegs Q2 profit at ₹49 crore and EBITDA at ₹176 crore.

Volumes could see a 7% jump YoY to 2.65 mntpa led by better demand and lower base.

Tata Chemicals Q2 Preview Continued pressure on soda ash realisations could result in subdued topline growth during the quarter, said analysts.

Kotak Institutional Equities pegs net sales at ₹4070.8 crore, up 1.8% YoY. Meanwhile, it sees EBITDA expansion of 14.8% YoY to ₹709.7 crore. PAT could also increase 14% YoY to ₹220.9 crore, estimated the brokerage.

The bottom line and operating performance would be driven to improved margins in the India business, which is benefiting from a decline in coal costs. US EBITDA should decline YoY amid pressure on volumes and realisations, it cautioned.

Urban Company Urban Company, meanwhile, will release its earnings for the September quarter of FY26 — the first time after it went public this year.

Earnings next week The earnings action will not abate anytime soon, as over 570 companies are also lined up to unveil their Q2 report card next week.

Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid, Tata Consumer, State Bank of India, M&M, Adani Enterprises, IndiGo, Paytm, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Britannia, Delhivery, LIC, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Trent, PFC, Nykaa and Kalyan Jewellers are some of the top names that will post their September quarter numbers in the week ahead.

