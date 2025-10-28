Q2 results 2025: TVS Motor, Adani Green, Tata Capital, Jindal Steel among companies to declare earnings today

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. Investors will first react to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s results, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, and ACC. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Tuesday, October 28 -

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd., Accedere Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Aeroflex Industries Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., CarTrade Tech Ltd., Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd., Comfort Commotrade Ltd., Comfort Fincap Ltd., Coral Newsprints Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Dynamic Cables Ltd., Family Care Hospitals Ltd., Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd., Global Offshore Services Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hemisphere Properties India Ltd., Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Ltd., IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd., ICRA Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., Jasch Industries Ltd., Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Kiduja India Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Martin Burn Ltd., Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd., Menon Bearings Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Novartis India Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., Paragon Finance Ltd., Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd., Raymond Realty Ltd., Macfos Ltd., Sakthi Sugars Ltd., Samhi Hotels Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., Sundram Fasteners Ltd., Sunita Tools Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., TRF Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., TVS Holdings Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. and Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.