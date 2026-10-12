Q2 results 2026: Can corporate earnings halt Sensex, Nifty sell-off? Experts decode

Q2 results 2026: Indian equity markets came under intense selling pressure on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty dropping more than 1,200 points from their intraday highs.

Investors turned cautious and booked profits after Friday’s recovery brought an end to the benchmark indices’ longest weekly losing streak in 25 years.

With now September quarter earnings season beginning, market investors will now be looking for signs of a recovery in corporate profitability to arrest the ongoing correction in the Sensex and Nifty.

Persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, valuation adjustments and global macroeconomic uncertainties have weighed on investor sentiment, making quarterly earnings a key trigger for the market’s next move. While stronger profits could lend support to benchmark indices, analysts believe the sustainability of any recovery will depend on the performance of individual companies and their forward-looking guidance.

What's weighing on Sensex, Nifty 50? Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head of Research at Avinash Mentor Research, said investors are closely tracking corporate earnings after a turbulent period marked by FII selling and a prolonged market correction. He expects aggregate Nifty earnings growth to potentially reach the 15–20% range year-on-year, which could provide fundamental support to equities. However, he cautioned that investors are likely to wait for actual company results before taking a decisive view on the market’s direction.

Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the early results and business updates offer a mixed but cautiously optimistic outlook for the market. She noted that resilient earnings from key sectors could help stabilise domestic indices despite continued pressure from foreign investor outflows and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

According to Gorakshakar, the market is increasingly shifting towards a bottom-up approach, in which investors are likely to favour companies that demonstrate earnings strength rather than buy stocks indiscriminately. Strong results from index heavyweights in IT services, select private banks and consumer goods could help establish a floor for the benchmarks. However, companies that fail to meet expectations could face sharper reactions as investors become more selective.

Banking, financials and consumption stocks in focus Banking and financial services stocks will be among the key sectors to watch as major lenders announce their quarterly results. Investors are likely to focus on loan and deposit growth, net interest margins (NIMs), credit costs and asset quality, particularly amid concerns around lending to rural borrowers and sub-prime customer segments.

Srivastava said steady growth in deposits and loans could support double-digit earnings growth in banking and financial services, potentially offsetting some asset-quality concerns. The performance and commentary of large private-sector lenders will be important in assessing whether financial stocks can sustain their earnings momentum and support the broader market.

Consumption trends will also be closely monitored. Early business updates from retailers such as Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart, could offer clues about urban and rural demand. Meanwhile, the auto and manufacturing sectors present a mixed picture, with premium passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle production holding up relatively well, while entry-level vehicles and tractors face pressure from uneven rural demand and regional rainfall deficits.

Energy, power, metals and chemicals could see a more uneven earnings performance. Although operational utilisation in parts of the energy and power sectors remains steady, lower realisations in refining and chemicals could weigh on margins. New-age consumer technology and trading businesses may benefit from operating leverage and revenue growth, but wage and input-cost inflation remain potential concerns.

Will earnings be enough to stop the market correction? Corporate earnings could provide a much-needed cushion to the Sensex and Nifty, but a sustained recovery will depend on whether profit growth meets or exceeds market expectations. Strong results from IT, banking and select manufacturing companies may improve sentiment, while weak earnings, cautious management commentary or margin pressures could prolong the correction.

Srivastava said resilient earnings from banking, technology and core manufacturing could help stabilise market sentiment, even as cyclical pressures weigh on energy, metals and chemicals. The divergence in sectoral performance means investors may need to be more selective rather than expect a broad-based rally.

Gorakshakar, meanwhile, believes the market’s next move will become clearer as more companies report their September-quarter numbers. Until then, investors are likely to remain cautious and watch how individual stocks react to their results. The earnings season may help arrest the sell-off, but a durable market recovery will require consistent profit growth and a more supportive global environment.