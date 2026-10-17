Q2 results 2026 race: HDFC vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank vs Yes Bank vs IDBI - Which bank won in PAT, NII, asset quality?

HDFC vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank vs Yes Bank: The weekend was not a busy day for investors tracking bank stocks as multiple lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank, announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 on Saturday, October 17.

While ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank reported double digit growth in net profit after tax (PAT), HDFC Bank saw single digit PAT growth in Q2FY27. Contrastingly, IDBI Bank saw 39% decline in its net profit, as its performance was overshadowed by steep high-base effect amid developments linked to privatization.

Here’s a thorough comparison of ICICI, HDFC, Axis, Yes and IDBI Bank Q2 results in terms of profit, net interest income (NII) and revenue.

Bank name CMP (Oct 16 closing price) PAT growth (YoY) NII growth (YoY) Net NPA HDFC Bank 728.10 4.7% 9.7% 0.37% ICICI Bank 1396.80 20% 17.7% 1.20% Axis Bank 1286.45 38% 12% 0.35% IDBI Bank 84.11 -39% -46% 0.17% Yes Bank 17.57 65.37% 22.7% 0.2%

HDFC Bank Q2 results The private lending giant reported a 4.7% annual jump in its standalone net profit to ₹19,510 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27. Sharp 67% decline in treasury trading gains affected HDFC Bank Q2 result. Its treasury trading gains fell to ₹780 crore from ₹2,390 crore in the corresponding quarter.

ICICI Bank Q2 results ICICI Bank reported a 20.1% annual jump in standalone net profit to ₹14,843 crore in Q2FY27. The double digit growth was supported by strong loan growth and lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 17.7 % to ₹25,339 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with ₹21,529 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Axis Bank Q2 result Axis Bank reported a 38% annual jump in its net profit to ₹7,003 crore during the quarter under review. The sharp jump in net profit was led by decline in provisions and improving asset quality.

Its provisions and contingencies fell to ₹1,694 crore from ₹3,547 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

IDBI Bank Q2 results IDBI Bank reported a 39% annual decline in its net profit to ₹2,205 crore in Q2FY27. The decline in net profit was largely due to one-time gain recorded last year. Apart from the decline in profit, IDBI Bank’s underlying profit surged by 14% amid stronger interest income and improved asset quality.

Its net profit stood at ₹3,627 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, which included a one-time gain of ₹1,699 crore from the sale of its strategic investment in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Yes Bank Q2 results Mumbai-based Yes Bank reported 65% annual jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1080 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹654 crore in the year ago period. Its NII grew by 22.7% annually.