Q2 results 2026 today: Eternal, Adani Green, Indian Hotels among 38 firms to announce quarterly earnings | Full list

Q2 results 2026 today: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Wednesday, October 21, with 38 companies set to release their financial results for the July-September quarter.

Among the prominent companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today are Eternal, Adani Green Energy, Indian Hotels Company, SRF, Vishal Mega Mart, KEI Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, and PC Jeweller.

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Investors will monitor these companies' quarterly performance, focusing on revenue growth, net profit, operating margins and management commentary for insights into their business outlook and growth prospects.

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Eternal Q2 results FY27 preview According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Blinkit’s aggressive dark-store expansion, robust gross order value (GOV) acceleration, and improving operational metrics continue to command market attention, while core food delivery demonstrates steady, resilient execution.

Srivastava further added that ahead of the earnings announcement, market participants should closely evaluate unit economics, dark-store maturation rates, contribution margins, and management commentary regarding intensifying competition in the quick-commerce landscape.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm JM Financial forecasted Zomato’s food delivery business to grow its net order value (NOV) by around 21% year-on-year (YoY) and 6.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the November period. This would be faster than the 20% growth recorded in Q1FY27. The growth is expected to be supported by an increase in monthly transacting users (MTUs) to 28.1 million, compared with 27.2 million in Q1FY27 and 24.1 million in Q2FY26.

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The company’s take rate, which is the share of NOV it earns as revenue, is expected to rise by 2.5 percentage points year-on-year and 0.04 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 32.9%. This improvement, along with higher order values, could help Zomato’s adjusted revenue grow by 31% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter.

Indian Hotels Q2 results 2026 preview JM Financial anticipated that Tata Group company's revenue to grow 18% year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA to rise 20% in Q2FY27.

It further believes that standalone revenue per available room (RevPAR) is expected to increase by around 16% YoY, while consolidated domestic RevPAR growth is estimated at 13–14%.

Profit margins are expected to remain largely stable compared with both the same quarter last year and the previous quarter, it said.

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Here's a full list of companies to report their Q2 results FY27 today, 21 October -

Company Name Eternal Adani Green Energy Limited Indian Hotels Company SRF Vishal Mega Mart KEI Industries Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services PC Jeweller LMW International Gemological Institute Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Aye Finance Yash Highvoltage Welspun Specialty Solutions Marathon Nextgen Realty Ador Welding Rajratan Global Wire Wendt (India) Automobile Corp of Goa (ACGL) Indosolar Swastika Infra Oriental Rail Infrastructure Infinity Infoway Nureca Swastika Investsmart Pil Italica Lifestyle Phantom Digital Effects Digjam DB (International) Stock Brokers Shekhawati Industries Ritesh International Shantai Industries Key Corporation Morarka Finance Virtual Global Education Sanathnagar Enterprises Sumeru Industries Golden Legend Leasing and Finance

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.