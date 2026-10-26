Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: Paytm, Tata Con, REC among 90 firms to announce quarterly earnings | Full list

Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: Among the key companies set to report their quarterly earnings today are Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels and REC.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Oct 2026, 09:04 AM IST
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Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Monday, October 26. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Monday, October 26. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Monday, October 26, with 90 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the July-September quarter.

Among the key companies set to report their quarterly earnings today are Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels and REC.

Investors will closely monitor these companies’ results for updates on revenue growth, net profit, operating margins and management commentary. The earnings announcements are expected to provide insights into their business performance, management outlook and future growth prospects.

Also Read | Adani Energy, AU Bank, BPCL, IDFC First Bank: Jefferies sees up to 62% upside

Tata Consumer Q2 results 2026 preview

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) to report 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue, compared with 12% in Q1, driven by broad-based growth across its businesses. Domestic tea volumes and value are projected to rise 3% and 1%, respectively, supported by price hikes implemented since June to offset higher tea costs.

The brokerage firm expects gross margin to contract 90 basis points year-on-year and 150 basis points quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to inflation in the India tea and US Coffee businesses. However, EBITDA margin is projected to expand 15 basis points both YoY and sequentially to 13.7%, as operating leverage and cost efficiencies are expected to offset the pressure on gross margins. Net profit (PAT) is estimated to grow 14.3% YoY.

Mankind Pharma Q2 results 2026 preview

Kotak said that Mankind Pharma’s domestic organic business is expected to register around 11% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in Q2FY27, compared with approximately 10% in Q1FY27, supported by a steady recovery in its base business. Its organic international business is projected to grow 19% YoY, taking overall organic business growth to an estimated 12%.

For BSV, quarterly sales are expected to increase 19% YoY and 8% sequentially. The brokerage also forecasts sales growth of 12% in the prescription (Rx) segment and 7% in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment. Overall, Mankind Pharma’s Q2FY27 sales are estimated to rise 13% YoY and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

On the profitability front, Mankind Pharma’s gross margin is expected to improve by 120 basis points YoY to 72.5% in Q2FY27. Consolidated reported EBITDA is projected to grow 19% YoY to 1,100 crore, marking a 4% sequential increase. The EBITDA margin is estimated at 26.3%, expanding 140 basis points YoY while remaining flat QoQ.

No.Company Name
1One 97 Communications (Paytm)
2Tata Consumer Products
3Mankind Pharma
4REC
5Bank of Maharashtra
6APL Apollo Tubes
7Indian Overseas Bank
8Ather Energy
9Sona BLW Precision Forgings
10Aegis Logistics
11Supreme Industries
12ITC Hotels
13Dalmia Bharat
14Aegis Vopak Terminals
15Sumitomo Chemical India
16Nazara Technologies
17Aequs
18Eris Lifesciences
19DCM Shriram
20KFin Technologies
21Five-Star Business Finance
22Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
23Aditya Birla Real Estate
24JBM Auto
25AAVAS Financiers
26WeWork India Management
27LEAP India
28Lumax Industries
29Antelopus Selan Energy
30Sunteck Realty
31Shanthi Gears
32Avantel
33Deepa Jewellers
34PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
35SMC Global Securities
36Brigade Hotel Ventures
37Paramount Communications
38Venus Remedies
39Macpower CNC Machines
40Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
41Astec Lifesciences
42Dhanlaxmi Bank
43AceVector
44RIR Power Electronics
45Everest Industries
46SRIT India
47New Delhi Television
48Bizotic Commercial
49Veefin Solutions
50Ugar Sugar Works
51Digilogic Systems
52Trident Lifeline
53Vinyl Chemicals (India)
54Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co.
55Admach Systems
56Galaxy Bearings
57Novus Loyalty
58Silkflex Polymers
59Shri Dinesh Mills
60Milkfood
61Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
62Kreon Finnancial Services
63Meson Valves India
64Music Broadcast
65Achyut Healthcare
66DRC Systems India
67La Tim Metal & Industries
68Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
69Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
70Trustedge Capital
71FYNX Capital
72Surana Solar
73Baba Arts
74Grovy India
75Gujarat State Finance Corporation
76WSFx Global Pay
77Gowra Leasing & Finance
78Universal Autofoundry
79Mantra Capital
80Arex Industries

Also Read | 26th October 2026: Best stocks to buy or sell ft. Raja Venkatraman

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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