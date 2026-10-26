Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: Paytm, Tata Con, REC among 90 firms to announce quarterly earnings | Full list

Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Monday, October 26, with 90 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the July-September quarter.
Among the key companies set to report their quarterly earnings today are Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels and REC.
Investors will closely monitor these companies’ results for updates on revenue growth, net profit, operating margins and management commentary. The earnings announcements are expected to provide insights into their business performance, management outlook and future growth prospects.
Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) to report 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue, compared with 12% in Q1, driven by broad-based growth across its businesses. Domestic tea volumes and value are projected to rise 3% and 1%, respectively, supported by price hikes implemented since June to offset higher tea costs.
The brokerage firm expects gross margin to contract 90 basis points year-on-year and 150 basis points quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to inflation in the India tea and US Coffee businesses. However, EBITDA margin is projected to expand 15 basis points both YoY and sequentially to 13.7%, as operating leverage and cost efficiencies are expected to offset the pressure on gross margins. Net profit (PAT) is estimated to grow 14.3% YoY.
Kotak said that Mankind Pharma’s domestic organic business is expected to register around 11% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in Q2FY27, compared with approximately 10% in Q1FY27, supported by a steady recovery in its base business. Its organic international business is projected to grow 19% YoY, taking overall organic business growth to an estimated 12%.
For BSV, quarterly sales are expected to increase 19% YoY and 8% sequentially. The brokerage also forecasts sales growth of 12% in the prescription (Rx) segment and 7% in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment. Overall, Mankind Pharma’s Q2FY27 sales are estimated to rise 13% YoY and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
On the profitability front, Mankind Pharma’s gross margin is expected to improve by 120 basis points YoY to 72.5% in Q2FY27. Consolidated reported EBITDA is projected to grow 19% YoY to ₹1,100 crore, marking a 4% sequential increase. The EBITDA margin is estimated at 26.3%, expanding 140 basis points YoY while remaining flat QoQ.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|One 97 Communications (Paytm)
|2
|Tata Consumer Products
|3
|Mankind Pharma
|4
|REC
|5
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7
|Indian Overseas Bank
|8
|Ather Energy
|9
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|10
|Aegis Logistics
|11
|Supreme Industries
|12
|ITC Hotels
|13
|Dalmia Bharat
|14
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|15
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|16
|Nazara Technologies
|17
|Aequs
|18
|Eris Lifesciences
|19
|DCM Shriram
|20
|KFin Technologies
|21
|Five-Star Business Finance
|22
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|23
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|24
|JBM Auto
|25
|AAVAS Financiers
|26
|WeWork India Management
|27
|LEAP India
|28
|Lumax Industries
|29
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|30
|Sunteck Realty
|31
|Shanthi Gears
|32
|Avantel
|33
|Deepa Jewellers
|34
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|35
|SMC Global Securities
|36
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|37
|Paramount Communications
|38
|Venus Remedies
|39
|Macpower CNC Machines
|40
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|41
|Astec Lifesciences
|42
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|43
|AceVector
|44
|RIR Power Electronics
|45
|Everest Industries
|46
|SRIT India
|47
|New Delhi Television
|48
|Bizotic Commercial
|49
|Veefin Solutions
|50
|Ugar Sugar Works
|51
|Digilogic Systems
|52
|Trident Lifeline
|53
|Vinyl Chemicals (India)
|54
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co.
|55
|Admach Systems
|56
|Galaxy Bearings
|57
|Novus Loyalty
|58
|Silkflex Polymers
|59
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|60
|Milkfood
|61
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|62
|Kreon Finnancial Services
|63
|Meson Valves India
|64
|Music Broadcast
|65
|Achyut Healthcare
|66
|DRC Systems India
|67
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|68
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|69
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|70
|Trustedge Capital
|71
|FYNX Capital
|72
|Surana Solar
|73
|Baba Arts
|74
|Grovy India
|75
|Gujarat State Finance Corporation
|76
|WSFx Global Pay
|77
|Gowra Leasing & Finance
|78
|Universal Autofoundry
|79
|Mantra Capital
|80
|Arex Industries
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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