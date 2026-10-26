Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: Paytm, Tata Con, REC among 90 firms to announce quarterly earnings | Full list

Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Monday, October 26, with 90 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the July-September quarter.

Among the key companies set to report their quarterly earnings today are Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, ITC Hotels and REC.

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Investors will closely monitor these companies’ results for updates on revenue growth, net profit, operating margins and management commentary. The earnings announcements are expected to provide insights into their business performance, management outlook and future growth prospects.

Tata Consumer Q2 results 2026 preview Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) to report 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue, compared with 12% in Q1, driven by broad-based growth across its businesses. Domestic tea volumes and value are projected to rise 3% and 1%, respectively, supported by price hikes implemented since June to offset higher tea costs.

The brokerage firm expects gross margin to contract 90 basis points year-on-year and 150 basis points quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to inflation in the India tea and US Coffee businesses. However, EBITDA margin is projected to expand 15 basis points both YoY and sequentially to 13.7%, as operating leverage and cost efficiencies are expected to offset the pressure on gross margins. Net profit (PAT) is estimated to grow 14.3% YoY.

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Mankind Pharma Q2 results 2026 preview Kotak said that Mankind Pharma’s domestic organic business is expected to register around 11% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in Q2FY27, compared with approximately 10% in Q1FY27, supported by a steady recovery in its base business. Its organic international business is projected to grow 19% YoY, taking overall organic business growth to an estimated 12%.

For BSV, quarterly sales are expected to increase 19% YoY and 8% sequentially. The brokerage also forecasts sales growth of 12% in the prescription (Rx) segment and 7% in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment. Overall, Mankind Pharma’s Q2FY27 sales are estimated to rise 13% YoY and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

On the profitability front, Mankind Pharma’s gross margin is expected to improve by 120 basis points YoY to 72.5% in Q2FY27. Consolidated reported EBITDA is projected to grow 19% YoY to ₹1,100 crore, marking a 4% sequential increase. The EBITDA margin is estimated at 26.3%, expanding 140 basis points YoY while remaining flat QoQ.

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No. Company Name 1 One 97 Communications (Paytm) 2 Tata Consumer Products 3 Mankind Pharma 4 REC 5 Bank of Maharashtra 6 APL Apollo Tubes 7 Indian Overseas Bank 8 Ather Energy 9 Sona BLW Precision Forgings 10 Aegis Logistics 11 Supreme Industries 12 ITC Hotels 13 Dalmia Bharat 14 Aegis Vopak Terminals 15 Sumitomo Chemical India 16 Nazara Technologies 17 Aequs 18 Eris Lifesciences 19 DCM Shriram 20 KFin Technologies 21 Five-Star Business Finance 22 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 23 Aditya Birla Real Estate 24 JBM Auto 25 AAVAS Financiers 26 WeWork India Management 27 LEAP India 28 Lumax Industries 29 Antelopus Selan Energy 30 Sunteck Realty 31 Shanthi Gears 32 Avantel 33 Deepa Jewellers 34 PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery 35 SMC Global Securities 36 Brigade Hotel Ventures 37 Paramount Communications 38 Venus Remedies 39 Macpower CNC Machines 40 Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 41 Astec Lifesciences 42 Dhanlaxmi Bank 43 AceVector 44 RIR Power Electronics 45 Everest Industries 46 SRIT India 47 New Delhi Television 48 Bizotic Commercial 49 Veefin Solutions 50 Ugar Sugar Works 51 Digilogic Systems 52 Trident Lifeline 53 Vinyl Chemicals (India) 54 Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co. 55 Admach Systems 56 Galaxy Bearings 57 Novus Loyalty 58 Silkflex Polymers 59 Shri Dinesh Mills 60 Milkfood 61 Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) 62 Kreon Finnancial Services 63 Meson Valves India 64 Music Broadcast 65 Achyut Healthcare 66 DRC Systems India 67 La Tim Metal & Industries 68 Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure 69 Ishan Dyes and Chemicals 70 Trustedge Capital 71 FYNX Capital 72 Surana Solar 73 Baba Arts 74 Grovy India 75 Gujarat State Finance Corporation 76 WSFx Global Pay 77 Gowra Leasing & Finance 78 Universal Autofoundry 79 Mantra Capital 80 Arex Industries

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.