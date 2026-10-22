Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: Swiggy, Adani Energy, HPCL 53 more firms to declare quarterly earnings; Oct 22 Tue list

Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Thursday, October 22, with 53 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the July-September quarter.

Key companies set to declare their quarterly earnings today include Swiggy, Adani Energy Solutions, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Colgate Palmolive (India).

Investors will track these companies’ earnings to assess revenue growth, net profit, operating margins and management commentary, which could offer insights into their business performance, outlook and future growth prospects.

Swiggy Q2 results 2026 preview Kotak Institutional Equities expects the company’s revenue to grow 30% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27, driven by a 23% increase in food delivery revenue, supported by 19% growth in gross order value (GMV). Instamart revenue is projected to rise 44% YoY, with GMV growth estimated at 29%. The brokerage expects Instamart’s net merchandise value (NMV) to increase 14.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), marking an improvement from the slower growth seen earlier, supported by store expansion and customer acquisition efforts.

JM Financial expects the contribution margin as a percentage of gross order value (GOV) to improve to 7.9% in Q2FY27 from 7.6% in Q1FY27, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to expand to 3.5% from 3.1%. For Instamart, the brokerage estimates sequential net order value (NOV) growth of 14% QoQ and 36% YoY, accelerating from around 3% QoQ in the previous quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q2 results 2026 preview Kotak estimates Colgate-Palmolive India’s (CLGT) volume and value growth at 9% and 13.5% year-on-year (YoY), respectively, in Q2, compared with 8% and 12% in Q1. The growth is expected to benefit from a favourable base, as volumes and sales value declined 8% and 6.2%, respectively, in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the two-year volume and sales value CAGR is projected to moderate to flat and 3.2%, respectively, from 1.8% and 3.5% in Q1FY27 and 2.2% and 3.5% in Q4FY26.

Kotak expects gross margin to contract 40 basis points YoY and 90 basis points sequentially to 69.1%, owing to inflation in packaging material costs. Colgate has implemented low single-digit price hikes at the beginning of Q2 to offset raw material inflation. EBITDA is estimated to grow 9.5% YoY, implying a two-year CAGR of 1.2%, while the EBITDA margin is expected to decline 110 basis points YoY due to the inverted duty structure and elevated advertising and promotion (A&P) expenditure. A&P spending is estimated at 15.9% of sales, reflecting a 22% YoY increase. Net profit (PAT) is projected to rise 11% YoY.

Here's a full list of companies to report their Q2 results 2026 today, Thursday -

No. Company Name

1 Adani Energy Solutions

2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

3 Havells India

4 Nippon Life India Asset Management

5 Swiggy

6 Adani Total Gas

7 Jindal Stainless

8 Colgate Palmolive (India)

9 Hatsun Agro Products

10 Chennai Petroleum Corporation

11 Sagility

12 CreditAccess Grameen

13 Garware Hi-Tech Films

14 Jammu and Kashmir Bank

15 CIE Automotive India

16 Maharashtra Scooters

17 Cyient

18 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

19 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle

20 Mahindra Lifespace Developers

21 Paisalo Digital Ltd.

22 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

23 Sapphire Foods India

24 Bansal Wire Industries

25 Rallis India

26 Pitti Engineering

27 Orient Cement

28 Beta Drugs

29 Poojaa Precision Engg

30 Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.

31 Accelya Solutions India

32 Fairchem Organics

33 Trishakti Industries

34 Indo Thai Securities

35 Cybertech Systems and Software

36 Forcas Studio

37 Varvee Global

38 Sayaji Industries

39 Parshva Enterprises

40 Zee Learn

41 Maitreya Medicare

42 Continental Petroleums

43 Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company

44 Skyline Millars

45 Walchand Peoplefirst

46 Abhishek Finlease

47 Kretto Syscon

48 Megri Soft

49 Mahan Industries

50 Roselabs Finance

51 Tokyo Finance

52 Shivamshree Businesses

53 Epsom Properties