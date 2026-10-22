Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: Swiggy, Adani Energy, HPCL 53 more firms to declare quarterly earnings; Oct 22 Tue list

Q2 results 2026 today, schedule: The Q2 earnings season for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) will continue on Thursday, October 22, with 53 companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the July-September quarter.
Key companies set to declare their quarterly earnings today include Swiggy, Adani Energy Solutions, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Colgate Palmolive (India).
Investors will track these companies’ earnings to assess revenue growth, net profit, operating margins and management commentary, which could offer insights into their business performance, outlook and future growth prospects.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects the company’s revenue to grow 30% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27, driven by a 23% increase in food delivery revenue, supported by 19% growth in gross order value (GMV). Instamart revenue is projected to rise 44% YoY, with GMV growth estimated at 29%. The brokerage expects Instamart’s net merchandise value (NMV) to increase 14.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), marking an improvement from the slower growth seen earlier, supported by store expansion and customer acquisition efforts.
JM Financial expects the contribution margin as a percentage of gross order value (GOV) to improve to 7.9% in Q2FY27 from 7.6% in Q1FY27, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to expand to 3.5% from 3.1%. For Instamart, the brokerage estimates sequential net order value (NOV) growth of 14% QoQ and 36% YoY, accelerating from around 3% QoQ in the previous quarter.
Kotak estimates Colgate-Palmolive India’s (CLGT) volume and value growth at 9% and 13.5% year-on-year (YoY), respectively, in Q2, compared with 8% and 12% in Q1. The growth is expected to benefit from a favourable base, as volumes and sales value declined 8% and 6.2%, respectively, in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the two-year volume and sales value CAGR is projected to moderate to flat and 3.2%, respectively, from 1.8% and 3.5% in Q1FY27 and 2.2% and 3.5% in Q4FY26.
Kotak expects gross margin to contract 40 basis points YoY and 90 basis points sequentially to 69.1%, owing to inflation in packaging material costs. Colgate has implemented low single-digit price hikes at the beginning of Q2 to offset raw material inflation. EBITDA is estimated to grow 9.5% YoY, implying a two-year CAGR of 1.2%, while the EBITDA margin is expected to decline 110 basis points YoY due to the inverted duty structure and elevated advertising and promotion (A&P) expenditure. A&P spending is estimated at 15.9% of sales, reflecting a 22% YoY increase. Net profit (PAT) is projected to rise 11% YoY.
|No. Company Name
1 Adani Energy Solutions
2 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
3 Havells India
4 Nippon Life India Asset Management
5 Swiggy
6 Adani Total Gas
7 Jindal Stainless
8 Colgate Palmolive (India)
9 Hatsun Agro Products
10 Chennai Petroleum Corporation
11 Sagility
12 CreditAccess Grameen
13 Garware Hi-Tech Films
14 Jammu and Kashmir Bank
15 CIE Automotive India
16 Maharashtra Scooters
17 Cyient
18 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
19 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
20 Mahindra Lifespace Developers
21 Paisalo Digital Ltd.
22 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
23 Sapphire Foods India
24 Bansal Wire Industries
25 Rallis India
26 Pitti Engineering
27 Orient Cement
28 Beta Drugs
29 Poojaa Precision Engg
30 Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
31 Accelya Solutions India
32 Fairchem Organics
33 Trishakti Industries
34 Indo Thai Securities
35 Cybertech Systems and Software
36 Forcas Studio
37 Varvee Global
38 Sayaji Industries
39 Parshva Enterprises
40 Zee Learn
41 Maitreya Medicare
42 Continental Petroleums
43 Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company
44 Skyline Millars
45 Walchand Peoplefirst
46 Abhishek Finlease
47 Kretto Syscon
48 Megri Soft
49 Mahan Industries
50 Roselabs Finance
51 Tokyo Finance
52 Shivamshree Businesses
53 Epsom Properties
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.