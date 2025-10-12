Q2 results, CPI figures to Trump's tariffs - Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

Stock market next week: The Indian stock market witnessed strong buying momentum on Friday, October 10, as benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — advanced for the second straight session despite mixed global cues.

The Sensex climbed 329 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 82,500.82, while the Nifty 50 gained 104 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 25,285.35. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.36 per cent and the Smallcap index advancing 0.59 per cent.

Most sectors ended on a positive note, driven by a strong rebound in technology stocks, along with solid gains in the pharma, realty, and banking segments. Meanwhile, FMCG, metal, and auto stocks saw slight profit-booking after their recent strong performance.

In the broader market, midcap and smallcap indices mirrored the benchmark’s uptrend, advancing between 1.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent. The widespread recovery indicates renewed investor interest in large-cap stocks as well as select quality midcaps.

“Markets extended their recovery for the second consecutive week, gaining over one and a half percent, supported by favorable cues from both domestic and global fronts. The tone remained constructive at the beginning of the week, followed by a brief consolidation phase in the middle. Renewed buying interest in key sectors during the latter half helped the benchmark indices — Nifty and Sensex — close near their weekly highs at 25,285.35 and 82,500.82, respectively,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, in a weekly note.

Top five triggers for the Indian stock market Q2 results FY26 The earnings season for the September quarter has officially kicked in as more than 200 companies are scheduled to release their financial results in the upcoming week.

“Meanwhile, the earnings season will pick up pace with several large-cap companies set to announce their quarterly results. Investors will keenly watch numbers from IT majors and midcap IT names such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree, along with banking heavyweights Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, as well as conglomerate Reliance Industries,” Mishra added.

CPI & WPI figures The government will be releasing retail inflation (CPI) and wholesale inflation (WPI) figures for September on October 13 and 14.

“On the data front, the government will release retail inflation (CPI) figures for September on October 13, followed by wholesale inflation (WPI) on October 14. These readings will be closely tracked for signs of easing price pressures, which could influence the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outlook,” Mishra said.

Trump tariffs Following the announcement of an extra 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, the Donald Trump administration raised the total tariffs on China to 130 per cent (comprising the existing 30 per cent plus the new 100 per cent). The US government has confirmed that the additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods will come into effect on November 1, 2025.

“Furthermore, investors will closely monitor the recent statement by the US President hinting at additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which could have ripple effects on global trade dynamics and commodity-linked sectors,” added Mishra.

FII Activity Following several weeks of continuous selling, foreign investors became net buyers in the Indian markets this week, recording a positive inflow of ₹1,751 crore between October 6 and October 10, as per data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Despite persistent selling pressure in recent months, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) largely provided support by absorbing foreign outflows and helping sustain overall market stability.

Gold Prices Gold fell below $4,000 an ounce, while silver pulled back from its highest level since 1980 as weakening US equities and profit-taking weighed on the metals on Friday. The retreat came after a sharp rally earlier in the week, which had left bullion prices susceptible to a correction amid concerns of overvaluation.