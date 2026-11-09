Q2 results effect? Small-cap stock under ₹50 MIC Electronics rises 3% despite weak market trends. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹50: MIC Electronics shares rose as much as 2.71% in Monday's trading session, defying weak sentiment on Dalal Street. The small-cap stock opened in green at ₹40.96 apiece on BSE today, as compared to the previous close of ₹40.19 on Sunday's Muhurat Trading and touched an intraday high of ₹41.64 on 9 November.

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MIC Electronics share price hit a 52-week high of ₹57.60 per share on 8 November (Muhurat Trading day).

The stock rally came in after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September 2026.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday, weighed down by selling pressure in heavyweight IT stocks and profit-booking following the recent sharp rally in the domestic stock market. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 93.95 points to 80,919.19 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 30 points to 24,968.80.

MIC Electronics Q2 results 2026 MIC Electronics reported a strong financial performance for the September quarter of FY27, with its consolidated revenue from operations surging 140.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹91.01 crore, compared with ₹37.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Total income also increased to ₹91.47 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹38.42 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's operating performance improved during the quarter, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rising 70.1% YoY to ₹6.48 crore, against ₹3.81 crore in the year-ago period.

MIC Electronics' profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₹4.60 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2.17 crore in Q2 FY26. The company reported a similar increase in its net profit, with profit after tax (PAT) rising 112% YoY to ₹4.60 crore from ₹2.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

MIC Electronics share price returns MIC Electronics share price has witnessed mixed performance across different time periods. The stock gained 11.09% over the past week and 16.99% over the past month, indicating a recovery in the near term. In the last one week, the stock delivered a return of 11.09%, while its performance over the six-month period remained weak.

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However, the stock has remained under pressure over the longer term, declining 26.72% in six months, 7.47% year-to-date and 21.43% over the past year. MIC Electronics shares have fallen 55.55% in the last two years and 0.64% over three years, highlighting the weakness in its medium- and long-term performance.

On a longer investment horizon, however, the stock has delivered substantial returns, surging 2,957.58% over five years and gaining 167.28% over the past decade.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.