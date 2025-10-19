Q2 results next week: HUL, SBI Life among over 40 stocks to report their Q2 earnings between October 20-25

Q2 results next week: The Q2 earnings of Indian corporates have been largely in line with estimates so far, supporting Indian stock market sentiment. Last week, several major Indian companies, including Infosys, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, reported their July-September-quarter scorecard.

In the coming week, according to BSE, as many as 44 stocks will report their September-quarter results.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and SBI Life Insurance Company are among the big names that will reveal their Q2 results between October 20 to October 25.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market is closed on Tuesday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and on Wednesday for Diwali Balipratipada. The indices will conduct a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21.

Q2 results on Monday, October 20 Geojit Financial Services will report its September quarter earnings on Monday, October 20.

Q2 results on Tuesday, October 21 Three companies- Jain Resource Recycling, Julien Agro Infratech, and Netripples Software- will report their quarterly numbers on Tuesday, October 21, according to the BSE website.

Q2 results on Wednesday, October 22 While the stock market is closed on Wednesday, October 22, two companies, Epack Prefab Technologies and Gamco, will declare their earnings.

Q2 results on Thursday, October 23 As many as 12 companies, including Andhra Cements, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Laurus Labs, and Sagar Cements, will announce their Q2 numbers on Thursday.

Q2 results on Friday, October 24 Some 22 stocks, including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Coforge, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC Hotels, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and SBI Life Insurance Company, will report their September quarter numbers on October 24.

Q2 results on Saturday, October 25 Four companies- 3P Land Holdings, High Energy Batteries India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Seshasayee Paper and Boards- will report their quarterly numbers on Saturday.

