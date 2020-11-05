SBI Q2 results impress analysts, raise target price by up to 46%

Backed by robust growth in retail loans and lower provisions for bad loans in the September quarter, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a sharp 52% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹4,574 crore. SBI gained as much as 6.8% today, to hit a high of ₹220.95 on BSE. At 1:48 p.m., the scrip was trading at ₹219.40 on BSE. Brokerage houses maintain a positive view on the banker on account of better asset quality, retail growth outlook.

Here is what the brokerage houses say:

ICICI Securities

Hold, Target price : ₹235 (revised from an early target price of ₹215

"Net profit for Q2FY21 jumped by 51.9% YoY boosted by healthy NII and lower provisions. Clarification on overall stress at 2.5% of loans and Covid-19 provisions building up, the hangover of uncertainty is abating. Customers (retail loans) being government employees/ salaried, retail portfolio appears more resilient in these challenging times. NII growth and moderating provisions augur well for the bank’s earnings. We upgrade our PAT estimates by 24% / 11% for FY21E/ 22E to ₹17,027/25,818 crore. We expect RoA of 0.6% and RoE at 9.9% by FY22E. However, we remain watchful on asset quality over the next two quarters."

HDFC Securities

Buy, Target price: ₹317

"Despite the recent AT-1 and Tier 2 capital raise, we believe it will be prudent for SBIN to raise equity capital. SBIN has one of the strongest deposit franchises; this, along with inexpensive valuations, drives our BUY rating."

Emkay Research

Buy, Target price: 265

"We like SBI among PSBs for its strong liability profile, high retail orientation, reasonable capital position and undemanding valuations (0.3x FY22E core ABV).

