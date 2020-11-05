SBI Q2 results impress analysts, raise target price by up to 46%

"Net profit for Q2FY21 jumped by 51.9% YoY boosted by healthy NII and lower provisions. Clarification on overall stress at 2.5% of loans and Covid-19 provisions building up, the hangover of uncertainty is abating. Customers (retail loans) being government employees/ salaried, retail portfolio appears more resilient in these challenging times. NII growth and moderating provisions augur well for the bank’s earnings. We upgrade our PAT estimates by 24% / 11% for FY21E/ 22E to ₹17,027/25,818 crore. We expect RoA of 0.6% and RoE at 9.9% by FY22E. However, we remain watchful on asset quality over the next two quarters."