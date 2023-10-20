comScore
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
Q2 Results: Polycab may sustain growth momentum seen during Q2 and first half FY24. Analysts raise estimates

 Ujjval Jauhari

Polycab Q2 Results- Analysts at Jefferies India pvt Ltd expect sales and net profits to grow at compound annual growth rate of 19% and 28 respectively during FY23-26, driven by higher volumes. Company's CFO said that at current growth we may easily achieve ₹20000 crore revenue target by FY26

Polycab Premium
Polycab

Polycab India Pvt that had reported strong Q2 performance with revenues from operations at 4217.6 crore growing by 27% YoY and 11% sequentially, is inching closer to the targeted run rate of 20,000 Crore per annum revenues by FY26. Gandharv Tongia Executive Director & CFO at Polycab said that looking at the rate we have grown during Q2 and first half FY24, we should easily be able to reach our target of 20,000 crore of the top line by FY26.

Estimates of analysts on the other hand indicate that Polycab could achieve its target of 20,000 crore in revenues even earlies. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd estimate FY25 revenues to come at 20,537.3 Crore.

The growth is being led by various initiative under project Leap that is a multi-year transformational programme aimed at having the right building blocks in place to achieve company’s growth target by FY26.Integration of HDC (heavy duty cables) and LDC (light Duty Cables) verticals was one such initiative which as per Tongia has helped. The distributors got both ranges of products and benefited too. Among other factors leading to growth are initiatives as Logo change, brand positionings and partnerships with ICC. All these have been helping.

In the FMEG (fast moving Electrical goods) segment Luminaires business had a strong quarter, benefiting from the set-up of its separate vertical, under Project LEAP. Various other initiatives such as wires and switches business being aligned in same vertical and also has helped. The demand for the segment however remains muted. The high competitive intensity in lighting segment and weak growth in appliances are posing challenges. The low base and geographical expansions though can help the segment.

The company’s strong growth in the cables and wires business, its largest vertical though remains positive. The Wires & Cables business revenue for Q2 FY24 grew by 28% YoY and was driven by strong volume growth. The opportunities being posed by the governments make in India initiative, Higher Government Capex and rebound in private capex, that are some factors that are attributed as growth drivers by Tongia. The Real Estate demand also has been strong.

The revenue from international business contributed 9.3% of the consolidated revenue for Polycab. during Q2. The Company expanded its global footprint to 76 countries. Tongia aaid that they export revenues are contributing 8-10 to topline and on sequential basis saw 14% growth. To be sure the developments pertaining to Israel Hamas Conflict and other geopolitical factors need to be watched for.

Nevertheless, second half is usually stronger for the industry compared to first half and hence hopes on growth momentum at the consolidated level is likely to continue.

Analysts at Jefferies India Private Ltd post Q2 results said that they have raised FY24-26 earning per share estimates by 6-7% factoring higher traction in carriage and wires. They expect sales and net profits to grow at compound annual growth rate of 19% and 28 respectively during FY23-26, driven by higher volumes led by capex, infrastructure and housing demand and improving traction in FMEG from FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST
