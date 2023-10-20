Q2 Results: Polycab may sustain growth momentum seen during Q2 and first half FY24. Analysts raise estimates
Polycab Q2 Results- Analysts at Jefferies India pvt Ltd expect sales and net profits to grow at compound annual growth rate of 19% and 28 respectively during FY23-26, driven by higher volumes. Company's CFO said that at current growth we may easily achieve ₹20000 crore revenue target by FY26
Polycab India Pvt that had reported strong Q2 performance with revenues from operations at ₹4217.6 crore growing by 27% YoY and 11% sequentially, is inching closer to the targeted run rate of ₹20,000 Crore per annum revenues by FY26. Gandharv Tongia Executive Director & CFO at Polycab said that looking at the rate we have grown during Q2 and first half FY24, we should easily be able to reach our target of ₹20,000 crore of the top line by FY26.
