Q2 results race: Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda - Which auto ancillary stock scores better? Revenue, profit, target

Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda: Two of the most widely tracked auto ancillary firms, Uno Minda and Samvardhana Motherson International recently announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. While Samvardhana Motherson reported 42% year-on-year jump in its Q2 profit, later reported 36.6% annual jump in profit.

Here is a detailed comparison of the Q2 results of the two companies for FY27, along with their target price post result announcement.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana Motherson Q2 profit Samvardhana Motherson’s net profit increased by 42% on an annual basis to ₹1,175.32 crore, on strong revenue growth. Its net profit stood at ₹827 crore during the year-ago period. Uno Minda’s net profit stood at ₹440.81 crore in Q2FY27, up 36.6% from ₹322.79 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana Motherson Q2 revenue Samvardhana’s total revenue from operations surged to ₹38,279.85 crore, from ₹30,172.97 crore last fiscal, during the second quarter under review, on a year-on-year basis. Uno Minda’s net revenue increased by 38.2% to ₹6,655.42 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹4,814.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana: Target price Motilal Oswal increased its target price for Uno Minda to ₹1560 per share, indicating a 17% upside potential in the auto ancillary stock. The brokerage also retained its ‘Buy’ rating for Samvardhana Motherson International with a revised target price of ₹200 per share. The brokerage indicated a 19% upside potential.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana: Share price trend Shares of Uno Minda closed 0.46% lower at ₹1327.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹76,681.79 crore on Friday. The auto ancillary stock has delivered 18.7% return in one month, and around 7.67% return in one year.