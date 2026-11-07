Q2 results race: Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda - Which auto ancillary stock scores better? Revenue, profit, target

Samvardhana Motherson’s Q2 FY27 profit rose 42% to 1,175.32 crore, while Uno Minda’s increased 36.6% to 440.81 crore. Revenue grew 26.9% and 38.2%, respectively.

MOTHERSON
UNOMINDA
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published7 Nov 2026, 07:52 PM IST
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Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda: Q2 results comparison (AI image for representational purpose)
Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda: Q2 results comparison (AI image for representational purpose)

Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda: Two of the most widely tracked auto ancillary firms, Uno Minda and Samvardhana Motherson International recently announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. While Samvardhana Motherson reported 42% year-on-year jump in its Q2 profit, later reported 36.6% annual jump in profit.

Here is a detailed comparison of the Q2 results of the two companies for FY27, along with their target price post result announcement.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana Motherson Q2 profit

Samvardhana Motherson’s net profit increased by 42% on an annual basis to 1,175.32 crore, on strong revenue growth. Its net profit stood at 827 crore during the year-ago period. Uno Minda’s net profit stood at 440.81 crore in Q2FY27, up 36.6% from 322.79 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana Motherson Q2 revenue

Samvardhana’s total revenue from operations surged to 38,279.85 crore, from 30,172.97 crore last fiscal, during the second quarter under review, on a year-on-year basis. Uno Minda’s net revenue increased by 38.2% to 6,655.42 crore in the September quarter, up from 4,814.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana: Target price

Motilal Oswal increased its target price for Uno Minda to 1560 per share, indicating a 17% upside potential in the auto ancillary stock. The brokerage also retained its ‘Buy’ rating for Samvardhana Motherson International with a revised target price of 200 per share. The brokerage indicated a 19% upside potential.

Uno Minda vs Samvardhana: Share price trend

Shares of Uno Minda closed 0.46% lower at 1327.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 76,681.79 crore on Friday. The auto ancillary stock has delivered 18.7% return in one month, and around 7.67% return in one year.

Samvardhana Motherson share price closed 5.31% lower at 158.60 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock has delivered 52.5% return in one year.

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