Q2 results race: Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda - Which auto ancillary stock scores better? Revenue, profit, target

Samvardhana Motherson vs Uno Minda: Two of the most widely tracked auto ancillary firms, Uno Minda and Samvardhana Motherson International recently announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. While Samvardhana Motherson reported 42% year-on-year jump in its Q2 profit, later reported 36.6% annual jump in profit.
Here is a detailed comparison of the Q2 results of the two companies for FY27, along with their target price post result announcement.
Samvardhana Motherson’s net profit increased by 42% on an annual basis to ₹1,175.32 crore, on strong revenue growth. Its net profit stood at ₹827 crore during the year-ago period. Uno Minda’s net profit stood at ₹440.81 crore in Q2FY27, up 36.6% from ₹322.79 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Samvardhana’s total revenue from operations surged to ₹38,279.85 crore, from ₹30,172.97 crore last fiscal, during the second quarter under review, on a year-on-year basis. Uno Minda’s net revenue increased by 38.2% to ₹6,655.42 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹4,814.03 crore in the year-ago period.
Motilal Oswal increased its target price for Uno Minda to ₹1560 per share, indicating a 17% upside potential in the auto ancillary stock. The brokerage also retained its ‘Buy’ rating for Samvardhana Motherson International with a revised target price of ₹200 per share. The brokerage indicated a 19% upside potential.
Shares of Uno Minda closed 0.46% lower at ₹1327.90 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹76,681.79 crore on Friday. The auto ancillary stock has delivered 18.7% return in one month, and around 7.67% return in one year.
Samvardhana Motherson share price closed 5.31% lower at ₹158.60 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock has delivered 52.5% return in one year.