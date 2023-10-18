Q2 results review: Bajaj Finance versus Jio Financial - What should you buy post earnings?
Bajaj Finance's net profit rose 27.8 per cent to ₹3,550 crore in Q2FY24. Jio Financial Services reported a net profit of ₹668.2 crore, doubling from the previous quarter.
India's two prominent non-banking financial companies (NBFC) - Bajaj Finance and Jio Financial - reported impressive July-September quarter (Q2) results, surpassing Street expectations.
