Q2 results review: Galaxy Surfactants, Vinati Organics, other Specialty chemical firms may have a better second half
Q2 Result review- As companies weather destocking cycle, weak export demand and other challenges, the management commentaries post Q2 as per analysts indicate that destocking cycle may be coming to and end, China dumping may have slowed down and costs structures remain under check.
For Specialty Chemical manufacturers the weak demand from developed countries following interest rate hikes, higher exports from China impacting realizations and destocking cycle has had significant impact on earnings during last few quarters. First half performance has remained a mixed bag. The positive however now is that decline and normalization in overall costs and upbeat managements commentaries post Q2 results that keep analysts optimistic on forward prospects during second half in spite of challenges.
